TOP THINGS TO DO BEFORE APPLYING FOR A MORTGAGE
1. Review your credit report. Order a free credit report through www.annualcreditreport.com and clean up any outstanding debts, collections, etc. and remove any surprises before you apply for a mortgage.
2. Maximize your credit score. While job stability, income, existing debt, etc. all impact your ability to qualify for a mortgage, your FICO score has the greatest impact to your buying power. Your credit score can impact your interest rate and mortgage insurance. In most cases, the higher the credit score the better your rates. The perfect mix of credit is two installment loans and three revolving accounts (credit cards, lines of credit) with balances less than 30% of the high credit limit. If you pay off any accounts, please do not close them. Over 50% of your credit score is based on payment history and the length of the payment history, but only on open accounts.
3. Collect documents. This is a perfect time to start collecting all the items your lender will require for your loan application. Certain loan products may not require all these documents, so it is good to meet with your lender. The more common required documents when applying for a loan include:
- Most recent 30 days of pay stubs (consecutive)
- W-2’s for the most recent 2 years
- Tax returns – most recent 2 years with all pages (Federal Returns only), this will be required if you are self-employed and you will need both personal and business returns (if applicable).
- Bank Statement – most recent 2 months or where will the funds come from for your down payment and closing costs?
- Divorce Decree and Child Support documents (if applicable)
4. Funds for closing. There are lots of low-down payment options available. It is important for potential home buyers to know they likely don’t need a 20% down payment, but they do need to do their homework to understand the options available. There are programs allowing qualified buyers to purchase a home with a down payment as low as 3.5%. There are even options like VA loans and USDA loans with no down payment requirements for qualified applicants.
5. Get pre-approved. Stand out as a serious buyer and understand what you can afford.
6. Find a real estate agent. Contact a local professional to guide you through the process.
WHAT TO AVOID AFTER APPLYING FOR A MORTGAGE
Consistency is the name of the game after applying for a mortgage. Be sure to discuss any changes in income, assets, or credit with your lender, so you don’t jeopardize your application.
1. Don’t change bank accounts.
2. Don’t apply for new credit or close any credit accounts.
3. Don’t make any large purchases.
4. Don’t deposit cash into your bank accounts before speaking with your bank or lender.
5. Don’t co-sign other loans for anyone. Always fully disclose and discuss your intentions with your lender before you do anything financial in nature. As always, I am available to answer any questions you may have on applying for your first mortgage.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001