AUTHORIZED ACCOUNTS - GOOD OR BAD FOR BUILDING YOUR CREDIT?
Adding a family member as an authorized user should be a stepping stone to help them establish credit, but not a long-term solution. While it will help build their credit file, it may not help secure a mortgage loan in the future. Once the authorized accounts have helped them establish new credit and credit scores, it is a good idea to start establishing credit on their own.
Often lenders require removal of authorized user accounts before they will approve a loan since the credit report and score is not an accurate reflection of the borrower’s own credit history. As an authorized user, you are not responsible for, and usually do not make the payments on the credit card. If most of your credit is based on authorized accounts, once removed your family member’s credit scores may decrease dramatically.
It is important that the account you are adding your family member has a long payment history, no late payments and low balances to have a positive impact on their score. Once they have established credit with these authorized accounts, it is important they build credit with their own accounts. Secured credit cards are a great way to build credit. Most banks and credit cards offer secured credit cards or lines of credit. You provide a refundable deposit (usually around $200- $400) and the bank or credit union provides your children a credit card with a line of credit based on the deposit. Be sure to confirm that the bank or credit union will report to all three credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax and TransUnion) so your family member gets credit for these accounts on their credit file.
Once a good payment history is established (usually 12 months) they will often refund the initial deposit and now your family member has an unsecured credit card. As always, it is important they make their payments on time and keeps their balances below 30% of the high credit limit. Once they have established credit on their own, you might even remove them as an authorized user since mortgage lenders may require the removal of the authorized accounts to reflect their own credit history. Having 3-4 accounts on their own will help minimize the potential decrease of their credit scores when the authorized accounts are removed.
As I mentioned in previous articles, it is important they do not close these accounts in the future. More than 50% of your FICO score is based on payment history and the length of the payment history. Establishing credit at a young age and keeping these accounts open for a long period of time will have a positive impact on their scores.
Many buyers may not be aware of the importance of establishing credit in their own name. If done correctly and with proper planning, new home buyers won’t have as many credit related hurdles to jump over when it’s time to purchase that new home.
It is a great idea to build your credit at a young age but remember to always pay your bills on time and keep those credit card balances low.
Thanks!
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001