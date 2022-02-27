CREDIT CARDS – THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
When we were young, we were taught the goal was to pay off our house, be debt free and pay cash for everything. I am not a financial advisor, so I always suggest talking to an expert for advice on how you should handle your finances. But from a credit score perspective, having credit is necessary in the world we live in today. If you decide to finance a new car or a second home, your interest rate will be based on your credit score.
Today, scoring models don’t consider whether you pay off your credit cards every month. They look at the ratio between your balances and your credit limit. However, if you prefer to charge all your purchases on a credit card to earn points, it is ok to have a higher balance but make sure your balance is lower prior to applying for new financing. Each credit card reports to the credit bureaus at different times of the month. Some report at the end, some report at the beginning and some even report twice a month. You can contact your credit card company to get the date of when they report to the credit bureaus.
Approximately 80% of your FICO score is based on credit card balances, payment history and balances. The Good news is that you can maintain a good FICO score based on the following:
- Having good payment history makes up 35% of your score and it is based on paying your account on time, the length of the positive credit history and the severity and quantity of delinquencies on your accounts.
- The length of your payment history makes up 15% of your score, so it helps to have long payment history showing that you use these accounts often. It is important you do not close your credit cards and use them at least once every 1-3 months so the creditor does not close them.
- Over 30% of your FICO score is based on the amount owed on revolving accounts so it is important to keep your revolving balance at 30% or less than your credit limit. For example, if your credit limit is $1,000, you should keep your credit card balance below $300.
Avoid maxing out your credit card which can have a negative or Bad impact on your credit score. I suggest you spread out your purchases across several credit cards. This minimizes the risk of a credit card company closing one of your cards because of a lack of activity which can lower your credit score.
While the perfect mix of credit would include having one or two installment loans, don’t worry if the only debt you have are credit cards. Carrying some debt will help you maintain good credit scores since the current scoring models prefer to see some payment history on several open credit cards with low or no balance showing you are responsible with your money.
The Ugly consists of late payments and exceeding your credit limit balance. One late payment on a credit card could potentially lower your score by 100 points! If you exceed your credit limit (example: your limit is $1,000 and your balance is $1,100) you may see your score drop by 30-40 points. Avoid late payments and high credit card balances to maintain a good score.
Keeping your credit cards open and keeping your credit card balances low will have the most positive impact on your FICO score.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001