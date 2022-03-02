COVID AND CREDIT
For clarification, COVID-19 has no direct impact on your credit, but I did find an interesting comparison.
I am not advocating on how to address COVID, so I am only sharing my personal experience. After two years of shots, boosters, mask wearing, traveling outside the mainland, I was feeling in the clear with not having had COVID. While only experiencing mild cold symptoms recently, my wife suggested a COVID test, and to my surprise, it was positive. It took approximately 10 days before my tests were negative and I could be out in public again. As you can imagine, I was frustrated after two years of following guidelines to avoid COVID, while also grateful it wasn’t worse!
The same can be true for your credit and credit scores. You can do an outstanding job of building up that perfect mix of credit (two installment loans and three credit cards with low balances) over years, but one simple mistake can drop your score substantially.
A few years ago, Fair Isaac Company (FICO) shared how certain derogatory items could impact scores. According to FICO the most common credit mistakes could affect your credit score by the following:
A 30-day late payment can drop your score by 60-80 points when your FICO score is 680 and drop your score by 90-110 points if your score is 780.
A charge-off or collection can drop your score by 45-65 points when your FICO score is 680 and drop your score by 105-125 points when your score is 780.
A foreclosure can drop your score by 85-105 points when your FICO score is 680 and drop your score by 140-160 points when your score is 780.
You would think having a late payment on a credit card would have less impact than your mortgage however, the scoring models do not look at the type of account that has the late payment, but only how recent it is so a late payment on a credit card will have the same impact as a late payment on a mortgage. It also depends on the rest of your credit report and the type of accounts you have open. If any type of derogatory item shows up on your credit report, expect your score to potentially drop by 100+ points!
Most derogatory items can stay on your credit report up to seven years. While it will have some negative effect over the entire seven years, it will have less of an impact to your score once the late payment, etc. is over 24 months old on your report.
If you had just one late payment, I encourage you to contact the creditor and ask if they would do a “one-time courtesy removal” on the late payment or similar to having your doctor repair your injury vs. waiting for it to heal on its own. Most credit card companies, and even mortgage companies will agree to this if you have had good payment history in the past. And when is the best time to call and ask for forgiveness? Friday of course! People seem to be in a better mood and more willing to work with you.
Like a late payment, collection accounts can potentially affect your score by 100 points or more. Experian, Equifax and TransUnion have changed the way they look at collections and how they affect your credit score. They will reject any reporting of a collection less than 180 days old, which gives you time to pay it before it is reported. Most important, medical collections that are paid or are being paid through insurance will be removed from the credit report.
At the end of the day, try to avoid the things that will have a short-term or long-term negative impact to your score and be careful if you start having those mild cold-like symptoms.
