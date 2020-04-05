Dear Jim,
We are both grateful that we still have our jobs during these challenging times. Some financial experts are suggesting making minimum payments on credit cards and putting the extra money away for emergencies (job loss, etc.). We would like to buy our first house this year, but we also want to maintain good FICO scores. We recall you stating that high balances on credit cards can lower our scores. Any suggestions on how to maintain good scores with the possibility of increasing our credit card balances?
Tim, Grand Junction
Dear Tim,
Thank you for your great questions. I agree that we are in challenging times and the mortgage industry and interest rates are changing on a daily and sometimes hourly basis.
The good news is that 50 percent of your FICO score is based on payment history and the length of your payment history. Payment history makes up 35 percent of your score, which is based on paying your account on time, the length of the positive credit history and the severity and quantity of delinquencies on your accounts. The length of your payment history makes up 15 percent of your score, so it helps to have long payment history showing you use these accounts often.
Approximately 30 percent of your FICO score is based on the amount you owe on your revolving accounts. In a perfect world you should keep your revolving balance at 30 percent or less of the credit limit. If you plan to make minimum payments, I would suggest not exceeding 50 percent of the credit limit if possible. This will minimize the impact to your FICO score.
It is important not to close revolving accounts once you have paid them off, so you will continue to benefit from that payment history which again makes up 50 percent of your score.
To have a perfect mix of credit, you should have no more than three open credit cards. When you open a fourth credit card, it may have a negative effect on your score since it is a new inquiry and with no payment history. However, if you only have one or two credit cards in good standing, you may improve your credit score if you open another card. This will also give you an opportunity to spread the balances across multiple cards vs. having one card with a high balance.
I am often asked if a person should close some of his or her credit cards, and minimize the risk of identity theft. I am a big believer in keeping your accounts open, but I also understand you may want to minimize the threat of identity theft by closing some of your credit cards. However, you are closing out the payment history on these accounts. It would be best if you closed the accounts that you have had the shortest history and keep the accounts open with the longest history.
I hope this provides you a plan to maintain your good FICO scores while increasing your credit card balances during these challenging times.
Be safe and take care.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage NMLS #3001