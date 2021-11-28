Jim,
We are currently not working with a Realtor and just attending open houses, looking online, etc. to buy our first home. We may hold off until the beginning of the year unless the perfect home comes along. Our close friends suggested we get pre-approved first before we get serious about buying and working with a Realtor. Should we meet with a lender now or wait until we are weeks or a month away?
Chad, Fruita
Dear Chad,
I believe this is a great time to buy a home so you may want to reconsider delaying your purchase until next year. Most important, people often wait until a couple of weeks before they find that perfect home to apply for a mortgage. To avoid any surprises, this is the perfect time to get a current credit report for FREE through www.annualcreditreport.com. Why wait for the lender to surprise you with information on your credit report such as collections or other debt you may not have been aware of that will need to be addressed before you proceed? Review your credit now so everything is accurate, and you will avoid any delays in the loan process.
Before you start looking for your first home, please get pre-approved first with a lender. You will avoid wasting your time looking for homes beyond your means or you might be surprised how much you can qualify for in a mortgage.
I see many people losing out on bidding wars on homes since they found the perfect home and now rushing to get pre-approved while others have completed the process. When you make an offer on a home, it will not be contingent upon obtaining financing since you will already be pre-approved and prevent you from losing that perfect home in this competitive market.
While job stability, income, existing debt, etc. all impact your ability to qualify for a mortgage, your FICO score has the greatest impact to your buying power. Your credit score can impact your interest rate and mortgage insurance. =In most cases, the higher the credit score the better your rates. The perfect mix of credit is two installment loans and three revolving accounts (credit cards, lines of credit) with balances less than 30% of the high credit limit. If you pay off any accounts, please do not close them. Over 50% of your credit score is based on payment history and the length of the payment history, but only on open accounts.
This is also a perfect time to start collecting all the items your lender will require for your loan application. Certain loan products may not require all these documents, so it is good to meet with your lender. The more common required documents when applying for a loan include:
• Most recent 30 days of pay stubs (consecutive)
• W-2’s for the most recent 2 years
• Tax returns – most recent 2 years with all pages (Federal Returns only)
• Bank Statement – most recent 2 months
Even if you are months away from buying your first home, this is the perfect time to talk with your lender. Personally, I enjoy working with first time home buyers and providing them with a game plan while preparing to buy their first home.
If your scores are low, a good lender will review your entire credit report and provide suggestions to improve your scores naturally while you are shopping for your new home.
Good luck on finding your first home. Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving!
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001