I GOT A GREAT APR!
When is the last time you heard someone brag that they got a great APR on their new mortgage loan?
At least once a week someone will call me about a postcard, email, social media promotion, etc. they received promoting this amazing low mortgage interest rate. As a lender myself, when borrowers are shopping for a new loan, I constantly remind them to focus on the Annual Percentage Rate (APR) vs. the interest rate. There are other factors you should consider when working with a lender, but I will save that for another article.
The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is the cost of the loan in percentage terms considering various loan charges of which interest is only one such charge. Other charges used in calculating the APR are private mortgage insurance or FHA mortgage insurance premium (when applicable) and prepaid finance charges (loan discount, origination fees, prepaid interest and other credit costs. The APR is calculated by spreading these charges over the life of the loan which results in a rate higher than the interest rate. If interest on the loan was the only finance charge, then the interest rate and the APR would be the same.
Here is my favorite example. ABC restaurant promotes the best hamburger in town and the price for their hamburger is $8. XYZ restaurant also promotes they have the best hamburger west of the Mississippi for $5. If you only wanted a hamburger you would probably go to XYZ if you based it solely on price. However, what if you wanted fries and a drink with your meal? ABC restaurant includes fries and a drink with their $8 price. XYZ restaurant charges $2 for their fries and $2 for a drink. XYZ restaurant is more expensive at $9 compared to ABC restaurant at $8. The total charge for the meal is like your APR and the interest rate is the cost of the hamburger without additional charges.
I understand why people focus solely on the interest rate and not the total cost of the loan, but make sure you are comparing apples-to-apples if you are shopping lenders. Interest rates can vary dramatically based on some of the following items:
Your FICO scores
The loan product (FHA, VA, Conventional, USDA, jumbo, etc.)
The points to buy down the rate (usually the biggest impact to the APR)
Your debt-to-income ratio (total debt/total gross income)
The loan-to-value (mortgage balance/appraised value)
If mortgage insurance is required
If the loan is for a primary residence, second home or investment property
If the loan is for a purchase, refinance or refinance with cash out
The next time you see an advertisement with an amazing low rate, you might want to read the fine print. You might be surprised!
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001