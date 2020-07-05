HOW HAS COVID-19 IMPACTED LENDING POLICIES?
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac recently published temporary guidelines and frequently asked questions for lenders to follow regarding mortgage policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two most common questions are regarding customers that are in forbearance or have previously been in a forbearance plan.
In my article in early April, I described legislation put forth by Congress (CARES Act) eliminating the previous guidelines to obtain forbearance on your existing mortgage in response to the economic impact many are experiencing with job loss, wage reduction and general slowing of the economy due to COVID-19. I emphasized if you can make your mortgage payment, please continue to do so. While this may seem like a great way to defer your loan payments for three, six or more months, you will ultimately still need to pay them back since forbearance is the option to delay payments that are due and not forgiveness of your debt.
The good news is you can refinance your existing loan to pay off the loss mitigation (forbearance) to bring your loan to a current status. It will however, be considered a “cash out” refinance which usually comes with a higher interest rate. You can also use the proceeds from the sale of your current home if it is in forbearance to bring the loan current before the note date of your new home that is being purchased.
If you are in a forbearance plan, you can be eligible for a new purchase or refinance after making three timely payments. If the repayment plan was completed in less than three payments, you would be eligible upon completion of the payments.
Prior to COVID-19 and currently, lenders must verify your employment by submitting verifications of employment to your employer. If your employer indicates you are actively employed but you are currently furloughed, the lender may not use your income to qualify for the mortgage.
If you have reduced hours or pay, the reduced, declining or variable income can only be used to qualify for a mortgage. If you have been furloughed but continue to receive income for a specified period of time, such as four weeks, the income cannot be used since it is not stable or likely to continue.
Lenders must consider all payments, including those that have been deferred (student loans, auto loans, etc.) to determine your debt-to-income ratios.
You may also find the minimum FICO score to qualify for a purchase or refinance has increased. For example, many investors have increased the minimum FICO score to 660 or even higher.
In the past you would provide your bank statements, paystubs, etc. at the time of your application. Don’t be surprised if you are required to provide your most recent bank statements and paystubs again just prior to closing on your loan as many people are in changing situations with income and employment
The guidelines above can vary depending on your situation, so it is important to contact your lender to determine your options for qualifying for a new purchase or refinance.
Hoping you all had a safe Fourth of July!
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage Co., Inc. NMLS 3001