Jim,
We were planning to buy our first home this spring, but with everything going on we are thinking we should delay things until the fall. We want to make sure we have everything in place when we are ready to apply for a mortgage, so what do you recommend we should be doing now?
Tara, Grand Junction
Dear Tara,
It’s great you are asking this prior to applying for a loan. This will help you avoid any delays, especially if you need time to research and find any required documentation.
I still believe this is a great time to buy a home, so you may want to reconsider delaying your purchase until later this year. Most important, people often wait until a month before they find that perfect home to apply for a mortgage. To avoid any surprises, this is the perfect time to get a current credit report for FREE through www.annualcreditreport.com. Why wait for the lender to surprise you with information on your credit report, such as collections or other debt you may not have been aware of, that will need to be addressed before you proceed. Review your credit now so everything is accurate, and you will avoid any delays in the loan process.
If everything checks out well on your credit report, you may want to meet with a lender now so they can pre-qualify or pre-approve you for your upcoming mortgage. This is also a perfect time to start collecting all the items your lender will require for your loan application. Certain loan products may not require all these documents, so it is good to meet with your lender. The more common required documents when applying for a loan include:
• Most recent 30 days of pay stubs (consecutive)
• W-2’s for the most recent two years
• Tax returns – most recent two years with all scheduled and pages (Federal Returns only)
• Bank Statement – most recent two months
If applicable
• Signed gift letter
• Social security, retirement or disability income documentation
• Most recent mortgage loan statement
• If selling your current home – a copy of the contract and Settlement Statement once sold
• Rental or lease documentation on any homes you own
• Divorce decree – including filed divorce decree with all pages and schedules
• Child support and/or maintenance
• Bankruptcy paperwork, including petition, schedule of debts and discharge paperwork
Your credit score can impact your interest rate and mortgage insurance. In most cases, the higher the credit score the better your rates. The perfect mix of credit is two installment loans and three revolving accounts (credit cards, lines of credit) with balances less than 30 percent of the high credit limit. If you pay off any accounts, please do not close them. More than 50 percent of your credit score is based on payment history and the length of the payment history, but only on open accounts.
Your lender can advise you on what will be required for the loan and what you can be doing now to improve your score naturally while preparing to buy your first home.
Hoping you are all safe and taking care!
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage NMLS #3001