FOUR TIPS TO IMPROVE YOUR CREDIT SCORE With interest rates increasing, it is important to improve your FICO scores. Most people don’t have perfect credit, but a great credit score can make a big difference when you’re buying a new home or refinancing your current mortgage. While you can’t raise your credit score overnight, there are actions you can take to help boost your score. Here are four tips to quickly improve your credit score.
1. TALK TO YOUR CREDITORS - Sometimes it’s possible to get negative marks removed from your credit report simply by asking.
2. MANAGE YOUR REVOLVING BALANCES - Credit utilization matters – in fact, it accounts for 30% of your total credit score.
3. INCREASE YOUR CREDIT LIMIT - If you’re struggling to stay under 30% credit utilization, you can try to increase your credit limit.
4. MONITOR YOUR CREDIT REPORT FOR ERRORS - According to a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) study, 25% of Americans have a mistake on their credit report. The best way to do this is by requesting your FREE credit report through www.annualcreditreport.com. If you find any errors, you can request the change through this same web site.
There are also four simple rules to maintaining a good FICO score.
1. PAY YOUR BILLS ON TIME. Just one 30-day late payment can lower your score by as much as 100 points! And it doesn’t matter if it is a mortgage, credit card, etc. The same is true for a collection. A $200 collection for a charged off credit card has the same effect as a $3,000 medical collection.
2. KEEP YOUR CREDIT CARD BALANCES LOW. A large portion of your credit score is based on the balances on your revolving debt. Credit card balances should be kept below 30% of the credit limit. The higher your credit card balance, the greater negative impact on your credit score. It is also good to keep a small balance on one of your credit cards. Having no balances on your credit cards can have a negative effect on your score.
3. DO NOT OPEN NEW ACCOUNTS. To have a perfect mix of credit, you should have no more than three open credit cards. When you open a fourth credit card, it may have a negative effect on your score since it is a new inquiry and with no payment history. However, if you only have one or two credit cards in good standing, you may improve your credit score if you open another card with a low balance.
4. DO NOT CLOSE YOUR EXISTING ACCOUNTS. By closing a revolving account, you are also closing out the payment history on these accounts which makes up 50% of your FICO score. If you do close any account it is best if you close the accounts with the shortest history and keep the accounts open with the longest history.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage Co., Inc. NMLS 3001