HOW CAN I STOP ALL OF MY JUNK MAIL?
The most common solicitation mail is that you have been pre-approved for a new credit card! If you are like me, I would like to prevent these pre-approved offers from filling up my mailbox every day.
Any time you apply for new credit (auto loan, credit card, etc.) the financing company will pull your credit to determine your score and your willingness to pay your debt. This inquiry on your credit will cause a trigger and the credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian or TransUnion) will often sell your contact information to companies prospecting for new customers. Currently under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, these “trigger leads” are still allowed and it is difficult for each state to regulate them.
If you completed a product warranty card, shopped at stores and provided your contact information or supplied your credit information at any time, chances are your information has been shared with credit card companies or other financial institutions wanting to solicit your business.
There is good news! There is a way to prevent your information from being sold to other companies. You can “opt-out” and prevent the bureaus from providing your information to other companies. You can request to “opt-out” from offers of credit for five years or permanently by going to www.optoutprescreen.com or calling 888-567-8688. This usually takes five to seven business days to go into effect.
After 30 days, you will begin to see a decline in your junk mail and the number of solicitation letters you receive in the mail. This will not unsubscribe you from companies you do business with, but only those that consider you a “prospect.” For existing companies that you have a relationship with, you will need to contact the customer service department at each company to be removed from their lists. Once you get a customer service rep on the phone, ask them to “opt-out” from their mailings. You may find the same option on their website to complete this request.
There are a few companies that offer one website to remove you from all lists. Some charge you a small fee and some offer this at no charge. I have personally not used them, but it may be worth reviewing to save you time.
While this may shrink the number of solicitation mailings you receive, you still may receive mailings from local businesses, local charities, etc. If you want them to stop, you will need to contact them directly.
Most important, when you receive a “you’ve been pre-approved for a credit card” solicitation or something similar in the mail, please do not throw it in the trash or tear it in half. Buy a cross-cut shredder and shred all solicitation letters before you throw them in the trash. Dumpster diving is a huge issue. On trash day, most of us set our trash bin out in the morning and it sits there all day waiting for the trash service. Identity theft experts may pull these letters out of your trash and attempt to setup an account under your name, which is another reason why you should never set your trash out the night before. Shredding these letters can help prevent this from occurring.
By following these suggestions, you can shrink the number of calls and mailings you receive in the mail.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001