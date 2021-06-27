Dear Jim,
We purchased our home for $250,000 approximately six years ago and based on what homes are selling for in our area we believe it has grown substantially in value during this time. We are ready to upgrade to a larger home and we are trying to decide whether to work with a Realtor or do a For Sale by Owner (FSBO) and possibly save money on the fees. Do you have any recommendations or pros and cons for both options?
Stu, Palisade
Hi Stu,
You ask a great question. The Western Slope housing market continues to show growth year after year with the average appreciation between 8-11% for the past 5 years. If you purchased a home for $250,000 six years ago, it may be worth $400,000-$450,000. This market offers great opportunities, making it a better time than ever to sell your home.
The most common reason homeowners attempt to sell their home on their own is to save money. However, you are likely to net more money working with a real estate agent, since houses sold with an agent net an average of 6% more than those sold on their own. (Collateral Analytics).
It can also be difficult to sell your home on your own from a legal standpoint. Your agent acts as a third party to help you avoid legal jeopardy. All the agents I work with attend classes on a regular basis to ensure everyone is protected in the home transaction.
Due to COVID, safety is your priority. When you sell on your own, it’s very hard to control entry into your home. Real estate agents are experienced in keeping you safe with proper COVID-19 guidance. They may also use technology like virtual tours to limit access to your home.
There is a reason real estate agents are licensed and require ongoing continued education. Negotiating the deal can be complex. If you are trying to sell your house on your own, you’ll have to negotiate with the buyer, buyer’s agent, home inspector, appraiser, and potentially even the buyer’s attorney.
I often see inspections waived during bidding wars and especially with FSBOs. While inspections are not required for a mortgage loan, they are highly recommended since they may uncover items regarding the condition of your home. While a house may look great from the outside, it may need costly repairs on the inside. In a seller’s market, some buyers choose to forgo an inspection if they’re competing with other bidders and wish to make their offer more attractive to you, the seller.
Buyers who offer less than the asking price sometimes waive the home inspection to get on a seller’s good side. Most important, home inspections not only protect the buyer, but also protect the seller. The homeowner doesn't have to fix everything on the home inspection report and you may agree to fix only the major items. An experienced real estate agent can provide you recommendations on what you should agree to fix on the home inspection report.
Because of the reasons above, I recommend using a real estate agent.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001