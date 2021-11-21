AVOID IDENTITY THEFT DURING THE HOLIDAYS
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The holidays are usually filled with family gatherings, shopping, amazing food and just sharing time together. You will want to avoid the holiday hangover in January by staying within your budget, especially if you have plans to make any large purchases next year.
The percentage of people impacted by identity theft skyrockets during the holiday season. To minimize identity theft, I encourage you to use one credit card for all your purchases during the holidays. This makes it easier to track all your purchases. You may want to call the credit card company and confirm they will reimburse you for any transactions not authorized by you. Make sure they have your cell phone number, so they can contact you immediately if anything is suspicious.
Working for a company that is headquartered in Colorado, I love supporting all our local businesses by making all my purchases here on the Western Slope, however, this may not be practical for everyone. If you need to purchase something online, make sure the URL address at the top of the page starts with https:// when inputting your credit card information. The “s” means it is a secured site. If the address is missing the “s”, do not use the site or your credit card information may be accessible to identity theft experts.
The four simple rules to maintaining a good credit score include; 1) paying your bills on time, 2) keeping your credit card balances below 30% of the credit limit, 3) avoid opening new accounts and 4) avoid closing existing accounts. The last two are very important during the holidays.
Here is the most common mistake during the holidays that can lower your credit scores. You spend hours shopping for your family and you find all the perfect presents. When you walk up to the cash register what is the first thing they ask you? “Would you like to save 15% on your purchase by opening up our credit card?”
Always ask yourself if you really NEED another card, regardless of how tempting the offer is. If your total purchase is $400, you will save $60 on your purchase. By adding a 4th credit card, your score will drop by as much as 30+ points because of the credit inquiry. Most department store credit cards start with a low credit limit, so you will often max out your credit card with your purchase which will lower your score an additional 20+ points. In January you receive your first credit card statement and realize you don’t really want the card, so you pay it and close it. You just lowered your score by approximately 50+ points and now you closed the account. It will take you three to six months to regain your credit score. In the meantime, your hazard insurance or renter’s insurance is often based on your credit score, so your premium may go up and take away that $60 savings you gained from your purchase. The next time someone offers you a credit card to save a few dollars, just say NO!
Our mail is full of catalogs this time of the year. Companies will be promoting their credit cards and that “you’ve been pre-approved for a credit card.” Please do not throw these in the trash or tear it in half. Buy a cross-cut shredder and shred all solicitation letters before you throw them in the trash. Dumpster diving is a huge issue, especially during the holidays. On trash day, most of us set our trash bin out in the morning and it sits there all day waiting for the trash service. Identity theft experts may pull these letters out of your trash and attempt to setup an account under your name, which is another reason why you should never set your trash out the night before. Shredding these letters will help keep this from occurring.
If you are traveling during the holidays, don’t advertise you are not home. Before you leave, make sure your mail is stopped and kept at the post office and that your newspaper is stopped. A pile of unread newspapers in the driveway tells everyone you’re not home.
The good news is that you are entitled to a free credit report from each bureau (Experian, TransUnion and Equifax) every 12 months. You simply go to www.annualcreditreport.com and you will have immediate access to your credit reports. I encourage you to pull your report from one of the bureaus now and then pull another report in Feb. from a different bureau to make sure your credit and accounts are correct after the holidays.
By following these suggestions, you can enjoy the holidays and spend less time worrying about identity theft.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001