We pulled our credit report in preparation for buying a home in the future and now we have a little family bet. One family member believes debit cards report to the bureaus and helps improve the credit score. I disagree. In addition to answering this question, what items do not report to the credit report?
Kim, Montrose
Dear Kim,
I shared in a previous article about what is included in your credit scores, how many accounts you should have and what can lower your score, but I know it can be confusing to know what is not included in the credit score.
Below is a list of items that are not factored into your credit score:
Debit cards are not reported to the credit bureaus, so they do not impact your credit score. However, banks may establish a line of credit when a debit card is setup, so the line of credit may report to the bureaus.
While your credit card limits and balances can impact your credit score, the actual payment amount is not looked at by the scoring models.
Interest rates on credit cards or other accounts are not included in your credit score.
While your address will show up on your credit report, it does not impact your credit score.
Laws prohibit race, religion, sex, marital status or receipt of any public assistance funds from factoring into your credit score.
While younger people may have shorter credit history on their accounts, which will factor into your credit score, the scoring models do not look at your age.
While child support or family support obligations may appear on your credit report, they are not factored into your scores unless they include late payments or they have been sent to a collection agency.
The amount of money you make, your occupation or employment is never factored into your credit scores.
When you pull your credit report through www.annualcreditreport.com, it is considered a soft inquiry and it does not impact your credit score. When you apply for credit, then a “hard inquiry” is pulled and it can impact your credit scores.
The four simple rules to maximize your credit score include:
1. Pay your bills on time.
2. Keep your credit card balances low.
3. Don’t open up new accounts. However, if you only have one or two credit cards in good standing, you may improve your credit score if you open up another card with a low balance.