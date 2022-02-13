Dear Jim,
We are currently approved for a CHFA/FHA loan, but continue to get outbid by offers with conventional loans. We considered switching to a conventional loan, but our lender told us we do not qualify for a CHFA/Conventional loan because we exceed the income limits. We do not have enough money saved up for a down payment which is why we are leveraging the CHFA program. We always thought conventional loans were for people that had larger down payments and higher income. It would seem since we make good income we could qualify for a conventional loan even if we were using the down payment assistance from CHFA. This is confusing to us and we would appreciate any clarification you can provide for us.
Tiffany, Grand Junction
Hi Tiffany,
This is a great question and there are many reasons why one loan option would be recommended over the other. I’m sorry you continue to get outbid by other offers, but I do believe there is a reason for this and at the end a better home is waiting for you.
The Colorado Housing & Finance Authority (CHFA) strengthens Colorado by investing in affordable housing and community development. They offer financial resources to strengthen homeownership, affordable rental housing, and businesses. Homebuyers are eligible to use CHFA assistance options to help with down payment and/or closing costs. They offer a Down Payment Assistance Grant with up to 3% of your first mortgage with no repayment required or a Second Mortgage Loan with up to 4 percent of your first mortgage and the repayment of this loan is deferred until certain events, such as payoff of your first mortgage, or the sale or refinance of the home, or the home is no longer your primary residence.
Conventional loans, also known as conforming loans, are available through the Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMAC). The maximum loan amount in Mesa County is currently $647,200. When the loan amount exceeds these limits, the loan is then “non-conforming” or a “jumbo” loan. FHA loans require occupancy by the borrower and are not used for second homes or investment properties. The maximum loan amount for FHA in Mesa County is currently $420,680. Based on these loan limits, one would believe a conventional loan requires higher income to qualify.
The annual income limits, regardless of household size, for a CHFA/Conventional loan (also known as their Preferred program) is $56,080 in Mesa County. My guess is that your income exceeds this amount which is why your lender recommended the CHFA/FHA loan. The annual income limit for a CHFA/FHA loan in Mesa County is $130,200.
An FHA loan only requires 3.5% down payment compared to a 5% down payment for a conventional loan. However, FNMA does offer a 3% down payment option with their HomeReady program and FMAC offers a similar program with their Home Possible program. To qualify for this lower down payment, you can't make more than 80% of your area's median income (AMI) which is $70,100 in Mesa County or $56,080. This is based on the borrower’s income and not necessarily the household income.
The above options do not take into consideration other loan programs that may make more sense for you, such as VA loan (active military or veterans) or USDA loan.
I hope this provides some clarification on the income limits to qualify for these down payment assistance programs and the low-down payment programs. I’ve worked with many buyers that found their dream home after many offers so hang in there and the right one will come along soon.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage Co., Inc. NMLS 3001