TO FREEZE OR NOT TO FREEZE
Don’t worry, winter is still many months away. However, if you have been a victim of identity theft this service is highly recommended. When a security freeze is added to your credit report, all third parties will not be able to access your credit report without your consent.
A federal law now allows people to freeze and unfreeze their credit at the credit bureaus for free.
Once you have ordered a security freeze there are still some agencies that can have access to your credit file including:
Companies with which you have a current financial relationship
State, local law enforcement agencies, child support agencies
Government agencies
Uses falling under the FCRA-disclosure to the FBI for counterintelligence
Credit monitoring services to which the consumer has subscribed
Each bureau has different criteria for requesting a security freeze which are listed below.
Trans Union
P.O. Box 160
Woodlyn, PA 19094
You can freeze your credit with TransUnion at the link above. You will create an account that will allow you to request a freeze and they only require your last four digits of your Social Security number. You can also call TransUnion at (888)-909-8872 to freeze your credit report if you prefer not to create an account or you can mail your request to TransUnion using the address above.
Experian
PO Box 9554
Allen TX 75013
You can put a freeze on your file with Experian either by mail or online through the above link. You can also temporarily or permanently remove a security freeze from your credit report online by selecting the appropriate option at the link above or call 888-397-3742. You may also submit your request to them by mail at the address above. Once you place a freeze Experian will provide your PIN and send you a confirmation letter explaining the process for removing the freeze.
Equifax Information Services LLC
P.O. Box 105788
Atlanta, GA 30348-5788
You can place a security freeze on your Equifax credit report online by creating a myEquifax account at the link above. Once you've placed the security freeze on your Equifax credit report, you'll be able to verify its status through your myEquifax account. To place a freeze by phone, you can also call their automated line at 800-349-9960. In addition, you can place a freeze by mail by downloading a form which contains instructions and mailing address. When you place a freeze, you will receive a 10-digit personal identification number (PIN). This PIN will be needed to temporarily lift or permanently remove a security freeze by phone or mail. A PIN is no longer required for online security freeze transactions.
It is important to know that placing a security freeze on your credit file can delay the processing/acceptance of credit applications for a mortgage, auto, credit card, etc. as the freeze will have to be lifted for your credit to be pulled. Please plan accordingly if you are planning on applying for credit so that your credit file can be assessed.