Dear Jim,
We have cash in a safe and plan to use this for a down payment on our first home this year. We were told that we could not use cash for a down payment. Please explain why this is not acceptable and list other items we should or should not be doing in preparation to buy our first home. Thanks!
Noah, Grand Junction
Hi Noah,
Congratulations on your plans to purchase you first home! It is a great way to build equity for your future instead of doing this for your landlord.
As part of the Secure and Fair Enforcement for Mortgage Licensing Act (SAFE Act of 2008), all funds must be accounted for in the mortgage transaction. If you plan to use that cash in your safe or hidden under the mattress, I’m sorry to say, but these funds cannot be used towards your down payment and/or closing costs. You will need to deposit the cash in your bank account for at least 60 days or greater since lenders will require two months of bank statements to verify your funds for the down payment and closing costs. The same applies with cash gifts from relatives. If your grandfather wants to gift you money, it will need to be documented and show the funds are seasoned in their account since they will also need to provide bank statements.
In the time leading up to your mortgage application, please do not apply for any new loans for furniture, appliances or other items. You could pay cash for these items, but make sure you have enough funds in your checking & savings accounts to cover your closing costs and down payment at closing. Most important, after you have applied for a mortgage loan, do not apply for any new loans or buy that new car you have dreamed about.
I understand you may want to purchase furniture, washer & dryer, etc., prior to moving into your new home but you need to keep your current debt to a minimum as mortgage lenders will qualify you based on your debt-to-income ratio. The front ratio is your new mortgage payment (including principal, interest, hazard insurance, taxes, mortgage insurance and HOA) divided by your gross income. The back ratio includes your mortgage payment and your existing debt including credit card payments, auto payments, student loans, etc. divided by your gross income. Each loan program uses different ratios, but a good rule is to keep your back ratio to 45-50% of your gross income. If your gross income is $5,000 per month and your new house payment will be $1,400 per month, you should keep your existing payments on credit cards, auto’s, etc. to $1,100 or less.
Your credit score can impact your interest rate and mortgage insurance. In most cases, the higher the credit score the better your rates. The perfect mix of credit is two installment loans and three revolving accounts (credit cards, lines of credit) with balances less than 30% of the high credit limit. If you pay off any accounts, please do not close them. More than 50% of your credit score is based on payment history and the length of the payment history, but only on open accounts.
To avoid any surprises, this is the perfect time to get a current credit report for FREE through www.annualcreditreport.com. Why wait for the lender to surprise you with information on your credit report such as collections or other debt you may not have been aware of that will need to be addressed before you proceed. Review your credit now so everything is accurate, and you will avoid any delays in the loan process.
Thank you again for your great questions.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001