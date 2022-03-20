REFINANCE AT A HIGHER RATE MAY SAVE YOU MONEY
As you may have heard, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, March 16th, and plan at least six remaining meetings this year. This announcement is almost two years ago from March 2020 when they lowered the rate to zero in the wake of the pandemic. This is also the first rate increase since December 2018.
I’m guessing most of us took advantage of the low rates in 2020 and 2021 and refinanced your loan into a 2+% or 3+% rate. You might be thrilled with that low 3.25% rate, but when the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, you usually feel it with credit cards, auto loans, at the gas pump, groceries, etc.
The most common reasons to refinance include:
- Lower your interest rate and monthly payment
- Shrink the term of your loan and payoff your mortgage earlier
- Consolidate your existing debt and lower your overall payments – see below
- Eliminate monthly mortgage insurance that is on your existing mortgage
- Take cash out to remodel your home, purchase another property (2nd home or investment property), etc.
A general rule is to refinance when your new rate will be a full point below your existing rate (i.e. existing rate is 4% and your new rate is 3%). However, you may have other reasons to refinance when your new rate may be higher and especially now. When consolidating your existing debt, I encourage you to determine your existing blended rate (your mortgage and the debt to pay off) to determine if it makes sense to refinance your mortgage and take cash out. There is a simple formula you can use to do this.
First, multiply your loan amount and credit card balances by the interest rate to determine your weight factors and total the loan amounts and per loan factors as below:
Loan Type Balance Rate
Mortgage - $250,000 x 3.25% = 8125
Line of Credit - $ 50,000 x 5.75% = 2875
Credit cards - $ 30,000 x 14.00% = 4200
Totals - $325,000 15,200
Divide the total per loan weight factor by the total loan amount and then multiply by 100 to calculate the blended rate or weighted average.
- 15,200 / 325,000 = 4.68%
While you have a great interest rate on your mortgage, your blended rate for all your debt is closer to 4.68%. This should make it easier to consider a higher interest rate when consolidating your debt.
The costs associated with a refinance may include title work, appraisal, credit report and possibly a processing fee. You may be required to re-establish a new escrow account for the lender to pay your insurance and taxes each year. The total costs to refinance your loan could be $3,000-$4,000. Depending on your loan to value (new loan amount divided by the value of your home), you may be able to finance these fees into your new mortgage. It is usually better to finance these fees into your new loan vs. paying for them out of pocket. Paying $3,500 out of pocket may save you an extra $15 on your payment, but it will take you almost 20 years to recoup the savings on your payment.
I encourage you to reach out to your lender and they can provide you with the many loan options available. Feel free to contact me directly if you have further questions.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001