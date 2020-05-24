At least once a week someone will call me about a postcard, email, social media promotion, etc. they received promoting this amazing low mortgage interest rate. Is it too good to be true? Does this rate apply to everyone?
Imagine you are ready to buy a brand-new truck and you walk into a dealership and before you explain what you are looking for the sales person says, “I have the perfect vehicle for you, and it is only $35,000!”
How frustrating would that be? Did they ask you if you wanted a new or used vehicle? Do you want a car or a truck? Do you want 4-wheel drive? Is it an automatic or standard transmission? Is it a two door or four door? If they don’t ask all these questions, then how can they know your perfect vehicle is $35,000?
Guess what? They don’t, and I would not expect a good sales person to do this. However, you see advertisements for low mortgage rates all the time. I’m not a big fan of promoting interest rates in advertisements since they can be very misleading.
There are many federal and state laws concerning mortgage advertising practices and mortgage solicitation and while I won’t bore you with all of them, Regulation N specifically addresses this. It prohibits representations expressly or by implication, in any commercial communication, regarding any term of any mortgage credit product, including but not limited to misrepresentations about:
- The interest charged for the mortgage
- The annual percentage rate, simple annual rate, periodic rate or any other rate
- The amount of fees or costs to the consumer associated with the mortgage
- The cost, payment terms, or other terms associated with any additional product or feature that is or may be sold in conjunction with the mortgage
-The terms, amounts, payments or other requirements relating to taxes or insurance associated with the mortgage.
Interest rates can vary dramatically based on some of the following items:
- Your FICO scores
- The loan product (FHA, VA, Conventional, USDA, jumbo, etc.)
- The points to buy down the rate
- Your debt-to-income ratio (total debt/total gross income)
- The loan-to-value (mortgage balance/appraised value)
- If mortgage insurance is required
- If the loan is for a primary residence, second home or investment property
- If the loan is for a purchase, refinance or refinance with cash out
If you decide to shop lenders for a new loan, please do not focus solely on the interest rate but the Annual Percentage Rate (APR), which is more important. The APR is the cost of the loan in percentage terms considering various loan charges, of which interest is only one such charge. Other charges used in calculating the APR are private mortgage insurance (PMI) or FHA Mortgage Insurance Premium (when applicable) and prepaid finance charges (loan discount, origination fees, prepaid interest and other credit costs). The APR is calculated by spreading these charges over the life of the loan which results in a rate higher than the interest rate. If interest on the loan was the only finance charge, then the interest rate and the APR would be the same.
The next time you see an advertisement with an amazing low rate, you might want to read the fine print. You might be surprised!
Wishing all of you a safe and Happy Memorial Day weekend!
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage Co., Inc. NMLS 3001