Dear Jim,
We have owned our home for more than five years. While it is almost perfect, we have always wanted a larger kitchen. We received some estimates on remodeling our kitchen which would include removing walls, etc. and it is quite extensive and costly. We don’t want to spend an excessive amount of money if it does not increase the value of our home. Are there loan options available for renovating our home or would it be better to just sell our current home and find a home with that perfect kitchen?
Leanna - Fruita
Dear Leanna,
These are great questions! I encourage you to talk with a real estate agent to learn more about the market potential in your neighborhood to determine if your renovation will increase the value of your home and if the renovation makes sense. If you overbuild you may price your house out of the market for the area, however I don’t believe this would be the case with a kitchen remodel. A realtor can help you determine if it makes sense to find a home with the perfect kitchen or spend money on your existing home.
There are many loan options available to you and I encourage you to work with your lender to determine the renovation program that works best for you.
If you have equity in your home, you may want to consider a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) through your local bank or credit union. If you have a low interest rate on your existing first mortgage or have plans to pay off the HELOC in a shorter period, this may be a good option. The amount you can borrow is based on your loan-to-value (LTV) which is your loan total divided by the appraised value of your home. For example, if your existing first mortgage balance is $200,000 and your house appraises for $300,000, you are currently at 67% LTV. The amount you can borrow on a HELOC varies by bank and credit union and is usually between 80-90% LTV. Another advantage of a HELOC is that you don’t need to withdraw all the funds at once.
You can also consider refinancing your existing mortgage for a cash-out refinance mortgage. This allows you to pay off your existing mortgage, receive additional funds for your remodel and establish a new first mortgage. The amount you can borrow varies by the type of loan which can be up to 80% LTV on a conventional loan, 85% LTV on an FHA loan and up to 90% LTV on a VA loan. These percentages can change so your lender can advise you on the amount you can borrow.
If you do not have equity available in your current home, Fannie Mae (FNMA) and FHA offer renovation loans. If you qualify for their programs, you can use that mortgage for home improvement project costs that can be rolled into a new loan. The maximum loan amount is based on what the appraised value of the home will be after the improvements are completed. Both FNMA and FHA offer renovation loans that can be used for a refinance or for a purchase of a new property.
After your loans closes, your contractor must begin the work within 30 days and complete the project within six months. Usually a draw company will manage getting your contractor paid, order inspections to make sure the work has been completed and monitor the title to insure no mechanic liens are placed against your property.
Loan programs and their processes can vary so I encourage you to work with your lender and they can determine the right loan option for you.
Thanks for a great question!
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001