As you probably have heard, rates having been going up since the beginning of the year. In addition, the Federal Reserve concluded on Wednesday this week that a potential rate hike could come in March.
However, this is not the time to panic. When the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates, you usually feel it with credit cards, auto loans, at the gas pump, groceries, etc. However, it usually has minimal influence on mortgage interest rates.
We have been spoiled with the lowest rates in the history of the mortgage industry in 2021. Never could I imagine quoting rates at 2.25%, 2.50%, etc. While rates are consistently in the high 3% range now, you may be surprised by how little the difference is on your payment even if they increase by .50% or even a full percent.
Just ten years ago rates were averaging 5% and from 2003-2007 rates averaged 6% or higher. When I first started in the industry in the mid 80’s, rates were consistently around 13%. I don’t expect rates ever to ever go back to double digits, but we may see 4% and even 5% in 2022 and 2023.
To put this in perspective, a rate increase of .50% or even a full percent will only equate to the cost of that cup of coffee you buy on a regular basis.
Using an interest rate of 3.25% on a 30-year fixed rate for $300,000, your monthly principal and interest payment would be $1,305. At an interest rate of 4%, your monthly principal and interest payment would be $1,432 or a difference of $127 per month.
This equates to a $4.23 cup of coffee each day. So don’t worry about rates increasing since it’s not as much as you think.