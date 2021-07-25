DOES A LARGER DOWN PAYMENT MAKE SENSE?
You would believe that applying a large down payment will save you a substantial amount on your monthly payment. Not always true. For every $10,000 you apply to your down payment you will only save approximately $50 per month on your payment. In this example it will take you approximately 16+ years to break even on the amount you saved on your monthly payment.
I fully understand you may want to put more money down if you have the extra money or you just want your payment to be as low as possible. A common reason to put 20% down is to avoid mortgage insurance.
A few years ago, I was working with a borrower who had saved up 20% to put down on their new home to avoid mortgage insurance. While doing so, they made minimum payments on their credit cards to help build their down payment. Though they had a large down payment saved up, they also had six credit cards with high balances (80% or higher to their credit limit). Because of this, their FICO scores were around 650. While they wanted to avoid mortgage insurance, I suggested they take half of their down payment and pay down or pay off their credit cards which raised their FICO score above 740! Even though they only put 10% down and paid for mortgage insurance, their overall payment was not that much higher than it would have been with 20% down. Why? Your FICO score can have a significant impact on your interest rate and your mortgage insurance, in addition to other items. By having a higher FICO score, it can help offset the lower down payment, the interest rate on the loan, the rate on the mortgage insurance and often, the hazard insurance premium on your home.
There are many loan programs and down payment options. Each lender may offer Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA loans, in addition some offer their own in-house loan programs.
VA loans are available to military veterans and active military members. I love these loans since they don’t always require a down payment and typically have lower interest rates than conventional mortgages. They also allow for higher debt-to-income ratios since there is a greater focus on residual income or the amount of money you have left over after all your debt is paid and it does not require private mortgage insurance. There is a funding fee, but it can be financed into the loan.
FHA loans, which are insured by the Federal Housing Administration, only require a down payment of 3.5%, which can be gifted from a family member.
USDA loans are guaranteed for homes in areas deemed rural. The credit score requirements are higher and the debt-to-income ratios are tighter, but they offer no down payment loan options.
Most people believe conventional loans require higher down payments. However, the Home Ready program only requires a 3% down payment and a standard conventional loan can be as low as a 5% down payment.
The Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) offers zero-percent second mortgage loans and down payment assistance grants that can help you with your down payment and closing costs and minimize your overall costs at closing to as low as $1,000.
I believe mortgage insurance sometimes gets a bad rap when in reality it can help people get into their new home with minimal down payments.
All of the loans above include other requirements, including some that require the home to be the primary residence, different guidelines for borrowers with past foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. It is important to work with a lender that knows all of the guidelines and can work with you to place you in the right loan for your needs, both short term and long term.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001