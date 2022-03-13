Credit scores seem so confusing. What is the best way to have a good credit score? I don’t understand why my credit score is so low right now when I cannot find anything wrong on my credit report. I don’t have any late payments, collections, etc.
Lisa, Fruita
Lisa,
That is a great question. The good news is that achieving and maintaining a good credit score can be simple. You can remove most of the confusion by following four simple rules.
First, pay your bills on time. Just one 30-day late payment can lower your score by as much as 100 points! And it doesn’t matter if it is a mortgage, credit card, etc. The same is true for a collection. A $200 collection for a charged off credit card has the same effect as a $3,000 medical collection.
Second, keep your credit card balances low. A large portion of your credit score is based on the balances on your revolving debt. Credit card balances should be kept below 30% of the credit limit. The higher your credit card balance, the greater negative impact on your credit score. It is also good to keep a small balance on one of your credit cards. Having no balances on your credit cards can have a negative effect on your score.
Third, don’t open up new accounts. To have a perfect mix of credit, you should have no more than three open credit cards. When you open up a fourth credit card, it may have a negative effect on your score since it is a new inquiry and with no payment history. However, if you only have one or two credit cards in good standing, you may improve your credit score if you open up another card with a low balance.
Fourth, don’t close your existing accounts. If you have ten credit cards, then it is probably ok to close some of them. However, you are closing out the payment history on these accounts. It would be best if you closed the accounts that you have had the shortest history and keep the accounts open with the longest history.
I hope this provides you a plan to maximize your credit score.