13 YEARS AGO
In 2006, many banks and lenders started to offer subprime mortgages to customers with less than perfect credit scores. Soon after, we started to see a high number of borrowers with late payments and foreclosures, which began to bring down values on homes and caused the housing market to crash and to spread across the country from 2008 to 2010.
I am often asked if the housing market is going to crash again since many are concerned with the increase in prices over the last few years.
According to Realtor.com, although asking prices for U.S. homes continue to rise, there are signs that the red-hot housing market has passed its peak, according to a recent report. The median listing price was up 12.2% compared to the same time in 2020 which is the 45th week in a row in which price growth was in the double digits. Despite the rise, the pace of annual price growth has been slowing since its high of 19% in early April and if the downward trend continues, prices could return to a “more typical seasonal price pattern” in the next six months.
While I do not have a crystal ball, I can share with you some of the reasons that caused the housing market crash due to poor mortgage practices and what has changed to prevent it from happening again.
In the mid 2000s, you could borrow more than you could repay, obtain adjustable-rate mortgages or interest-only loans and often you would not need to provide any documentation to validate your income, employment, etc. Basically, you could disclose you make X amount of money and the lender would not verify it. There were negative amortization loans and no-money-down loans even on investment properties. The risk was minimized by the assumption that houses would continue to increase in value.
Even my mortgage back in 2006 offered three payments options: 1) minimum payment, which was a negative amortization that increased the balance on my loan every month, 2) interest only, so I was not paying down my mortgage balance at all or 3) a regular principal and interest payment today. If you were tight on bills one-month, which payment do you think most people took? One could argue that the lender did not educate the borrower correctly on the payment options which also contributed to the housing market crash. I do believe we are all responsible to read the fine print on all loan documentation.
The good news is the CFPB was created in July 2011 to promote fairness and transparency for mortgages, credit cards, and other consumer financial products and services. Once the economy started to recover, the CFPB developed regulations that would prevent the mortgage crisis from happening again, which included the new Loan Estimate and Closing Disclosure. These documents provide loan details at the beginning of your loan and prior to your closing which provides you appropriate time to read all the loan terms.
Most important, lenders are required to verify all supporting documentation, income, job history, etc. and negative amortization and interest only loans are no longer available. Most loans require some form of a down payment and the minimum FICO score levels have increased over the years.
I do believe we have put in place the appropriate guidelines, checks & balances, to prevent what happened 13 years ago from occurring again.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001