Hi Jim,
We have paid off most of our student loans, credit cards, etc., have good paying jobs, good FICO scores and we are ready to buy our first home. Since we focused on paying down our debt over the past few years, we do not have a lot of money saved up for a large down payment. What low down payment options are available when buying your first home?
Thanks,
Bernice, Grand Junction
Hi Bernice,
Congratulations on paying down your debt and preparing for your first home! The good news is there are many loans available with low or no down payment options.
I often provide Lunch & Learn classes for local businesses and their employees to educate them on loan programs, the loan process and credit and I am always surprised how many people believe they still need to bring between 10-20% as a down payment.
VA loans are available to military veterans and active military members. I love these loans since they don’t always require a down payment and typically have lower interest rates than conventional mortgages. They also allow for higher debt-to-income ratios, lower credit scores and don't require private mortgage insurance. There is a funding fee, but it can be financed into the loan.
USDA loans are guaranteed for homes in areas deemed rural. The credit score requirements are higher, and the debt-to-income ratios are tighter, but they offer no down payment loan options.
The Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) offers zero percent second mortgage loans and down payment assistance grants that can help you with your down payment and closing costs and minimize your overall costs at closing to as low as $1,000.
FHA loans, which are insured by the Federal Housing Administration, only require a down payment of 3.5%, which can be gifted from a family member.
Most people believe conventional loans require higher down payments. However, the Home Ready program only requires a 3% down payment and a standard conventional loan can be as low as a 5% down payment.
All the loans above include other requirements, including some that require the home to be the primary residence, different guidelines for borrowers with past foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. It is important to work with a lender that knows all the guidelines and can work with you to place you in the right loan based on your down payment requirements.
Congratulations again on your upcoming home purchase!
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage Co., Inc. NMLS 3001