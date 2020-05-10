GREAT NEWS! Annual Credit report.com is allowing you to get FREE weekly credit reports with Experian, Transunion and Equifax for the next YEAR!
In the past you could only order one credit report from each bureau every 12 months unless you paid for additional reports.
A government study shows that approximately 40 million Americans have mistakes on their credit reports, including wrong addresses, accounts that do not belong to you, incorrect names and incorrect late payments. These mistakes can have a large impact on your credit score and could mean you are a victim of identity theft.
This is a perfect time to take advantage of this and review your credit and make sure everything is correct in preparing to refinance or purchase that new home. This will help you avoid any surprises when you are ready to apply for a mortgage
Always check the name variations, the addresses you lived, all of your accounts, credit limits and any derogatory information (late payments, collections, etc.). Be sure that any credit inquiries are ones that you have actually made. If not, this could be a sign of identity theft. If anything is incorrect, you should correct these as soon as possible. You can dispute these through www.annualcreditreport.com.
Also, all three bureaus (Equifax, TransUnion and Experian) offer a monitoring service, which will allow you to stay on top of any changes to your credit. And certain credit cards may also offer monitoring services. However, these usually include a monthly fee.
Once you order your report through annualcreditreport.com, please give me a call and I can walk you through on how to read it.
Hoping you are all safe and taking care!
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage Co., Inc. NMLS 3001