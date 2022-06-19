A FOREVER HOME IS NOT A FOREVER LOAN
The Fed announced another rate increase this week, which does not have a direct impact on mortgage rates. However, mortgage-backed securities were down substantially, which did cause mortgage rates to increase.
Should you wait to buy a home and continue to rent? Well, I have never heard anyone say they wished they waited five years to buy their existing home. While rates have gone up quickly since the beginning of the year, they are not far off from the average rate prior to the COVID years of 2020 and 2021. Most homeowners will refinance their mortgage within three to five years, since rates will go up and down.
The Western Slope housing market continues to show growth year after year. Today’s housing market offers great opportunities, making it a better time than ever to purchase and providing first-time homebuyers more buying power!
There are many advantages to home ownership. While landlords are happy to have you rent their house, you are basically making the payments for them and helping them increase their equity, which you could be doing with your own home.
So, why do rent payments continue to increase? In 2010, the rental vacancy rate peaked at 7.32 percent in Grand Junction. According to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, the Grand Junction area has one of the lowest vacancy rates in the state at just 2.7 percent.
The median monthly gross residential rent in Grand Junction, CO (the Grand Junction metro area) was $981 in 2019, according to the Census ACS survey. This is a 10.85 percent increase over the previous year.
You might be surprised how much you can afford based on your rent payment. Considering your mortgage payment includes principal, interest, taxes, insurance and possibly mortgage insurance (depending on your down payment and loan type), a payment of $1,400 could equate to a purchase price of $240,000! Your interest rate and payment may vary depending on the loan program, but this gives you a good estimate.
Let’s compare rent vs. home ownership. Per Kate Porras at RE/MAX 4000, the average home appreciation for the last five years in Mesa County has been approximately 11 percent. If you purchased a home for $240,000 in 2021, and we use an average appreciation of 11 percent per year, your home may be worth $328,231 in just three years! If your initial down payment was 3.5 percent (using an FHA loan as an example), your initial loan amount would be $235,653 which includes mortgage insurance. After three years of making your normal monthly mortgage payments, your loan balance would be approximately $220,600. In this example, you would have gained over $107,631 in equity in three years! If you continue to rent, it is estimated that an existing rent payment today of $1,400 may increase to as much as $1,661 by the third year, and you have no equity to show for it.
There are many loan options available that may also only require a small down payment. Many lenders work with the Colorado Housing & Finance Authority (CHFA) to provide down payment assistance grants and zero-percent second mortgages for down payment assistance and/or closing cost assistance, which may allow you to put no more than $1,000 down on your new home.
Many renters CAN afford to buy a home but don’t realize it. I encourage you to reach out to your lender, and they can provide you with the many loan options available for home ownership. Feel free to contact me directly if you have further questions.
Thanks!
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001