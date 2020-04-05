Let’s go on an open house tour without leaving home
Daily life may be disrupted in many different ways right now, but shelter remains a basic human need, which is one of the reasons why real estate is considered an essential industry that is allowed to operate in spite of the state’s stay-at-home orders.
Those who are sitting at home, in a comfortable space that works and that they can afford, may wonder why real estate is essential. Those who moved here for a job and are living in an RV, or who accepted an offer on their home prior to the Coronavirus crisis and don’t want to break the contract, but who also don’t want to live in a hotel for months, understand that the real estate industry is essential. There are dozens of other reasons why people need to buy and sell real estate in spite of the current challenges, and local real estate professionals are doing their best to adapt and offer expertise.
Some agents are choosing to offer virtual open houses, with a scheduled time when they will be walking through the home through a Facebook Live event. Jimmy Kleager with the VCK Group at Coldwell Banker did his first Facebook Live open house on March 22. He received 229 engagements from his Facebook post, which translates to 229 people who either liked it, commented on it, clicked on it or shared the post.
“I’ve never done a physical open house here with 229 engagements,” Kleager said. “This is a way to touch more people.”
Prior to recent events, real estate offices were already moving toward upgraded digital information on available homes. In addition to professional photographs, some real estate agents were choosing to offer video home tours and 3D interactive home tours, which rely on cameras like the Matterport Pro 3D camera, which spins, has lasers and takes a 360 degree view of a property, while allowing the viewer to zoom in, backtrack and take a virtual self-guided tour of a property from the safety of their computer at home.
“In the past, virtual tours might have been reserved primarily for upper end homes,” said Mark Wingerter with Coldwell Banker. “As Realtors, we spend out-of-pocket money for video walk-throughs. But now it’s one of those things we’re starting to do at any price point.”
The difference between a video home tour and an interactive 3D tour that uses a camera like the Matterport is like the difference between watching a tutorial on how to play a video game and actually playing the game. A video home tour is pre-recorded, visiting the rooms as the videographer walks through, focusing on the great things about the house, looking at whatever the person who held the video recorder felt were important. They’re often set to music in an attempt to capture the feel of the house. It may not zoom in on the plumbing fixtures in the spare bathroom and doesn’t always give a clear idea of the home’s floor plan.
A 3D interactive home tour allows the viewer to set the pace, move forward into rooms, turn around, zoom in on minor details, go up the stairs, see the layout of the house, and carefully evaluate whatever they’re most concerned with in the house.
“It’s perfect for right now,” said Matt Jones, owner of Synergy Marketing, which has been offering Matterport 3D tours to agents for about five years. “No one-on-one interaction is required at all.”
Prior to the stay-at-home order, marketing companies Synergy Marketing and A Step Beyond Media did more traditional photography of about-to-be-listed homes than any type of video tour. Both have seen a big spike in demand for interactive tours.
“Within the last two weeks, we’ve doubled our average real estate work for this time period,” said Scott Stuart with A Step Beyond Media, who recently shot a 3D interactive tour on a very small, 700-square foot house, which is the smallest house he’d ever worked in for interactive tours.
“Right now, I’m doing them on every single listing,” said Keenan Coit with Coldwell Banker. “It gives buyers a chance to walk through and see if it meets their needs. It’s also good for the seller; you don’t have 20 people walking through your house.”
An interactive tour, a video tour or even a live open house event that’s filmed using a smart phone and is shown through Facebook Live can all help buyers weed out those houses that don’t work, and prevent potential buyers from needing to look at 10 different homes.
Sellers can request online tours only during this challenging time, or they can also request that anyone who physically visits the home is prequalified to purchase, has seen an online tour and is a serious buyer.