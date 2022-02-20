Some land development projects are more complicated than others, and the complication can arise because the historic use of the land is vastly different from what the current developer has in mind, like the Dos Rios development west of the 5th Street bridge near the Colorado River. That area had once been a landfill, which made it a challenge to restore and develop a more beneficial plan for it.
The vacant land along 24 1/2 Road, just south of F 1/4 hadn’t been used as a dumping ground or landfill, but in the 25+ years that the city has been tracking proposed developments for that particular plot of land, it has been owned by several different ownership groups. All of them had different proposals and names for their projects, starting with the Hacienda subdivision in 1997, which never got off the ground, then switching hands and becoming the Homestead of Grand Junction, which succeeded in building a nice condominium project on half of the land. The next owner changed the name to Sundance Village, built a few more condos and townhomes in the early 2000s, as well as infrastructure for a new phase of development, before losing the property in the Great Recession. Somewhere in its complicated history, a small, four-acre section of the original development closest to 24 1/2 Road was sold off to someone else, who also lost that portion through bankruptcy.
For more than a dozen years, the property sat vacant, with empty driveways and parking lots in the middle section, and weeds and dust on the four acres along 24 1/2 Road. Two different ownership groups purchased it, but could never pencil out a plan that made good financial sense.
Enter Chris and Silas Colman, the father and son team who are also owners of Copper Creek Builders. The Colmans have never been afraid of tackling an audacious project, even when others have tried and failed. They had an opportunity to purchase the four-acre parcel next to 24 1/2 Road in 2018, and jumped at it, even though they had no experience building multi-family projects. As an aside, their general contracting company had no land development and minimal new home residential construction experience prior to jumping in with Copper Creek, an extremely popular and successful residential development along 25 1/2 Road, either, so they trusted their intuition and made plans to build the first apartment building in 2019.
“People told us that building wasn’t feasible,” Silas said. Others told them their projected rents were too high, and the demand for rental space wasn’t high enough. Fortunately, they found a partner in a local bank.
“Timberline Bank advocated for us,” Silas said. “They knew it was feasible; they did things that other banks were unwilling to do.”
It was difficult to get comparable appraisals for the project, because there had been just two large apartment projects built in the Grand Valley in the last two decades. Bruce Milyard with Western Constructors had done both of the others, but he completed those in 2010 and 2012, so they weren’t recent enough to be truly comparable.
Leasing the completed apartment building, however, turned out to be the easiest piece of the puzzle; tenants were happy to pay higher rents for a brand new apartment in a great location.
According to Silas, when the developers of the Railyard were contemplating their project, they contacted the Colmans and used Copper Village Apartments as a comp to get their financing.
“We had to put Grand Junction on the map for development,” Colman said.
Now there are several out-of-area developers proposing or building a variety of apartment projects in the Grand Valley, as well as a new project from Western Constructors that is under construction on Grand Avenue.
The Colmans had the opportunity to purchase the middle section of land, where the developers of Sundance Village had built roads and parking areas, which they were able to do thanks to Timberline’s continued support, as well as the support of other investors who took advantage of the property’s opportunity zone status. Prior to construction, however, they had to work through the tangle of easements, covenants and plans developed by the property’s previous owners.
“It was complicated to sort through,” Silas said. “We inherited a mess from several different developers.”
Copper Creek opted to reduce the density on one section of land in order to build townhomes, which fit in with the neighborhood and also brought some attractive options for prospective home owners. The first few townhomes sold well, and infrastructure for the next townhomes is currently underway. One large, apartment project will stretch across both parcels of land they purchased in the middle section and western-most piece, similar to what was originally planned in 1997.
Both Silas and Chris Colman are quick to point out the assistance they received from the Grand Junction Planning Department and from the Mesa County Building Department.
“They (the building department) have been amazing,” said Chris. “They’ve been so patient, and they make it a point to teach my young guys. We couldn’t do it without them.”
The Colmans also give credit to the team they’ve assembled at Copper Creek Builders, and the subcontractors who have been with them since they first started fixing and flipping homes almost 20 years ago.
“I feel very blessed,” Chris said. “It’s been a long, hard crawl and God’s a part of it. We couldn’t have done this 10 years ago. And my guys are amazing; our trade partners and our team made this happen.”
The Colmans hope that their $40 million-contribution of 240 new multi-family units helps to take some of the upward pressure off the local housing market and moves the dial in creating a healthier, more economically robust community. The next 12-unit apartment building is currently leasing, with a projected move-in date by March 1. Garages, the clubhouse and several larger, 24-unit buildings are also under construction, with some buildings coming into the rental market this year, and the entire project expected to be complete in 2023.