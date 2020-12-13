A lot of surprising things sold really quickly in 2020. Who knew a year ago that toilet paper would be in short supply in March, gardening supplies would be sold out by May, freezers would be a hot ticket item in the fall or that remote real estate would sell steadily throughout the year?
“Our inventory is completely limited,” said Julie Piland with United Country Real Colorado Properties. “Ever since COVID hit, the demand for rural properties has spiked.”
According to Piland, it usually takes a little bit longer for real estate in Plateau Valley and the surrounding areas to sell. Not this year. Remote properties and recreational cabins are moving.
“The demand for vacant land has been extremely high,” Piland said. “There’s not much available in terms of cabin properties.”
Although it’s a tough time to find a mountain cabin property, especially one that’s close to downhill or cross-country ski areas, or is suitable for snowmobiling, it’s an absolutely great time to list a cabin property.
“There are buyers calling all the time,” said Piland, who had three closings last week.
Her experience isn’t unique. Steve Fleming, broker owner of RE/MAX Two Rivers, often sells remote mountain properties. He currently has four mountain properties under contract, and is in the process of de-listing a couple of other properties, not because there’s no demand, but because they’re so remote that access is extremely limited in the winter.
“I’ve sold some cabins, acreages, hunting properties, fishing properties; we’re getting short on inventory,” Fleming said. “By the time the spring comes and we can put the high country properties back on the market, it will be easy to sell.”
Fleming said the market is still fairly slow for those expensive, exclusive mountain properties in the $4 to $10 million range, but that for properties priced from the low $100s all the way up to a couple of million, the demand has been fairly steady, often with more than one party looking at a time.
Nathalie Ames, who lives and works in Mesa, has seen the same steady interest and activity.
“Typically it slows down now, but this year, it’s not,” said Ames, who currently has five scheduled closings in December. “We’re seeing a boom in land sales around Powderhorn.”
Ames currently has a perfect property for someone who may be interested in a near-Powderhorn property, but who isn’t interested in going through the building process, which could take months and almost always costs more than initially intended. She has a late-1970s-era cabin on the north side of Highway 65 near Powderhorn that sits on eight acres. In addition to the 1,344 square foot cabin, there’s also a detached three-car garage, an original, log homestead cabin, and a pond on the property, which is across the highway from Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
Although the cabin could use some updating, there’s nothing structurally wrong with it, so buyers could spend the winter enjoying its proximity to skiing and snowmobiling rather than trying to secure permits and a builder and create access and plans for a piece of raw land.
If you’re looking for a remote mountain property that puts you closer to your favorite winter activities, don’t expect to be able to make a lowball offer because winter is hitting the high country. Sellers know the value of what they have, and there are plenty of other potential buyers out there looking for getaway properties.