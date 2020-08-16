If you’re currently in the market for a new home, and you’d like it to be in an attainable price range, you might want to go take a look at the many new neighborhoods currently under construction in the northeast part of Grand Junction.
There are multiple new neighborhoods on both sides of Patterson Road in various stages of construction. Some, like Cherry Brook subdivision, which is directly off Patterson west of 31 1/2 Road, are small and almost sold out. Other neighborhoods, like Arabesque, which is off 29 Road and north of F 1/2, are just getting started, with enough lots and construction phases to keep the neighborhood under construction for several years.
Thunder Valley, west of 31 1/2 Road off F 1/2 Road, is another large subdivision that will eventually have 84 homes.
“Eric (Eric Perry, with Epic Homes) is still the only builder,” said Harry Perry with Bray Real Estate. “He can’t build them fast enough. Right now, we don’t have anything for anybody to look at.”
Epic Homes has five or six homes currently under construction, and all of them are already under contract. Several homes are finished, sold and currently occupied by happy homeowners. Prices in the neighborhood start in the mid-$300s.
Thunder Valley is being developed by Bray Real Estate Development, and Bray is working with the Grand Junction planning department to bring the next phase of lot development.
On 29 1/2 Road, Sunset Valley Estates is in the infrastructure phase. The sewer line is complete, and the water is the next utility to be finished. The developer hopes that lots will be available for sale by mid-September. Lot prices are tentatively set to range from $72,500 to $80,000.
The Enclave and Arran Estates are both north of F 1/2, between 29 1/2 and 29 Road. Max Sneddon, who was the primary builder at the adjacent Walnut Estates neighborhood, is the exclusive builder at Arran Estates. When complete, there will be 99 homes at Arran Estate.
“We have 22 lots in the first filing, with seven pre-sold homes,” said Kathy Deppe with KFS Realty, who is working with with Paula Zimmerman with RE/MAX 4000 to sell homes in the neighborhood.
One available spec home is currently in the drywall stage, and it will have three bedrooms and two baths in 1,894 square feet, with landscaping in both front and back, and upscale finishes like granite countertops and engineered flooring. List price for the home is $372,900.
Sneddon will most likely take the next phase of construction to the city planning department over the winter, and have more lots available for homes by next spring.
At Arabesque, multiple builders are working in this neighborhood, which is off 29 Road, almost to I-70.
“We’re expecting homes to start at $300,000 to $350,000,” said Ron Abeloe with Chaparral West, which developed the entire neighborhood and which will also build a few of the homes. Builders have purchased all 22 of the lots in the first phase of construction, and Abeloe is expecting to start on the next phase of lot development in the winter.
Senergy Builders is also working to start the next phase of development to bring 24 more lots to Graff Meadows, which is south of Patterson and west of 29 Road. The last house in filing one is currently being framed, and most of the homes in the first filing are built, sold and occupied. Prices start at $249,000 for Energy Star-rated homes that range from 1,350 to 1,800 square feet.
Patterson Pines is another neighborhood south of Patterson with home prices that are well under $300,000. Next Sunday, Real Estate Weekly will take a closer look at that development.
With so many homes currently under construction and easily 100 more in planning and development stages, it could put an even bigger strain on traffic along Patterson Road. The City of Grand Junction is aware of the problem, however, and is currently finishing the planning and environmental linkage study, which is one of the initial steps that must be taken to get approval to build a new interstate interchange at 29 Road. Right now, the city is hoping to engage the community through its online virtual public meeting, which will be available for viewing through Aug. 27. You can find the presentation by Googling “Mesa County 29 Road Interchange,” and following the links.
Right now, the project is not funded.
“Even if it were funded, we’d still be five years out on opening up the interchange,” said Trent Prall, public works director for the city of Grand Junction.
In addition to all the new single-family homes in the northeast, there’s also at least one apartment complex in planning and early stages of contruction. Steve Voytilla with GJ Homebuilders is building 70 apartments in four different buildings at the Plaza on North Avenue, near North Avenue and 28 3/4 Road. He’s hoping to pour the first foundation within the next week. The first building will have eight units, and all of the units in the complex will be one-bedroom apartments.
“I think there’s a demand,” Voytilla said. “I’ve had a lot of people asking about them, so I’m not worried.”