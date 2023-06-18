Photo credit: Stephanie Moos The property also includes a 40x50 barn with space for an office, or to set up a working repair shop. This would make an ideal space for keeping pigs, horses and other animals.
Photo credit: Phillip Berghauser Downstairs leads into a second expansive living area with a large second kitchen, as well as access to a covered patio with views of the Bookcliffs.
Photo credit: Phillip Berghauser Located at 1179 17 Road, this property includes five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, 3,120 square feet, two detached garages and more than 37 acres of land.
Photo credit: Phillip Berghauser Inside the house is the living room, great for hosting guests, and the kitchen includes plenty of counter and storage space.
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos With 21 acres of irrigated grass hay pasture, an irrigation system and 32 shares of Grand Valley water, there are many options available for prospective buyers.
Photo credit: Phillip Berghauser This property offers a great opportunity to own an outstanding hay producing farm and rental property.
This week’s unique property is a gorgeous farm property adjacent to the city of Fruita and is close to all the great restaurants, shops, hospitals, recreation center and other amenities the area has to offer.
