This week’s unique property is a newly-constructed Dahl Built ranch home in the desirable Highlander subdivision.
Located at 679 Brodie Court, the property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,332 square feet and a quarter of an acre lot.
Boasting a spacious three-car garage and RV parking, this gorgeous property offers a contemporary home with soaring ceilings and high transom windows to bring in natural light.
Entering the foyer greets visitors with warm pendant lighting, towering ceilings and a bright, breathable home.
The spacious living room includes an electric fireplace with storage cabinets underneath and is encompassed by windows.
Adjacent is a dining space with outdoor patio access, great for hosting guests. The entire space is open and ideal for entertaining.
The chef’s kitchen presents an eye-catching backsplash, quartz countertops, a double oven, an island with a dining nook and plenty of storage space. There is also a wet bar with wine storage and space for a small refrigerator, as well as a humongous walk-in pantry.
All three of the guest bedrooms lie on the opposite side of the home, and a guest suite with a full bathroom and walk-in closet offers visitors an opulent experience.
Down the hallway is a space to store shoes and hang clothes, a terrific feature for kids, and the attention to detail and design is remarkable.
On the other side of the home is the primary suite, which is a sight to behold. The primary bathroom boasts quartz countertops, twin sinks, a tiled walk-in shower with dual rain showerheads and pebbled flooring accent.
The primary bedroom includes tall ceilings, wide windows and an expansive walk-in closet. The other bathrooms incorporate a modern style with gorgeous colors and clean design.
Inside the laundry room is a large countertop space, as well as a rack to hang clothes and storage cabinets.
Outdoors showcases a lovely patio with space to host barbeques or enjoy time with family and friends by the custom gas fire pit.
The front landscaping will be completed, and this home offers beautiful views of the Bookcliffs and Mt. Garfield.
This gorgeous Dahl Built property is listed at $849,888 by The Danny Kuta Team with RE/MAX 4000 Inc.
For more information, contact The Danny Kuta Team at (970) 270-9740.
