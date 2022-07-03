Here is a stunning property in the Redlands that will take your breath away. 614 20 Road is 15 minutes from Downtown Grand Junction and is close to three golf courses, I-70 and Colorado National Monument, which is only five minutes away. Situated on more than four acres, the 9,232 square foot home was custom-built in 2003 and includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a pool, a sand volleyball court, a sport court and two ponds flanking the driveway.
A grand entrance leads to a long driveway that circles around near the front of the home, surrounded by lush landscaping and beautiful panoramic mountain vistas. The tiled entryway is accessed from a flight of stairs and has lovely double glass-paneled wood doors. To the left is a coat closet, and to the right is a formal dining room with windows overlooking the front.
The home has arched beams guiding visitors through the home, and the hallways have lights above. Each room flows seamlessly from one to another, and to the left is an elevator adjacent to the master suite, which is an elegant room featuring a beautiful tiled gas fireplace, windows overlooking the mountains and a door to the spacious covered back patio. From the master bedroom lie two walk-in closets and a dressing room.
Straight across is the master bathroom, which features a tiled jetted tub with two faucets, glass privacy blocks, two vanities with granite countertops, a walk-in tiled shower with four body sprays, in-floor heating and a linen closet. Heading back down the hallway and to the left is a large living room with massive windows and double sliding glass doors for patio access, which connects to a bright, open family room with a tiled gas fireplace and storage cabinets. This room is ideal for entertaining a lot of guests and also accesses the patio.
Nearby is the gorgeous kitchen, featuring granite countertops, storage galore, tiled backsplash, Viking appliances, a subzero fridge, an island with a sink, storage and an in-island steamer, a garden window with views of the Monument, lights under the cabinets, a double oven, a walk-in pantry, a closet and a connecting dining space with arched ceilings and amazing views of the Monument and Bookcliffs.
Down the hall from the kitchen provides access to a three-car garage, which features a storage closet with a dog wash area that includes a spigot to hook up a hose. There is also plenty of room for a workshop, and nearby is a half bathroom as well as a laundry room with windows, lots of storage, a sink and a space to tuck away an ironing board. A small balcony offers lovely views of the Monument and the front of the property, and returning to the hallway is a tucked-away wet bar. Upstairs and to the left, a sprawling bedroom overlooks the pool and mountains, and each bedroom contains its own bathroom.
Adjacent, another bedroom offers lovely mountain views, and each closet and bathroom has its own theme. Nearby is another bathroom situated by folding doors leading to what can be used as a fitness area, theater room or home office. With many windows, a fan and towering ceilings, it makes for a great home gym.
To the right is a bedroom that can also be used as an office space with Monument views and a balcony. On the opposite end of the hallway is a railing overlooking the foyer with a large window above for Monument views, and to the right is a large room with a row of windows to brighten the space. Across the hall is another bedroom featuring mountain vistas and a connecting bathroom, and elevator access is just outside the bedroom.
Downstairs includes modern lighting touches and opens onto beautiful luxury vinyl planking with a storage space, a half kitchen with leathered granite, an icemaker, a fridge and a barn door to extra storage. A two-piece bathroom, yard access, a sprawling entertainment space and access to a covered basement patio give this property potential to be rented out or used as an Airbnb.
There is a theater room with surround sound wired for a projection TV as well as another storage room and a wine cellar, and an electric color-changing fireplace includes timer, temperature and brightness adjustments. Down the hall goes to another half-bathroom, elevator access, a utility room and another bedroom with patio access, a closet and a three-piece bathroom. Both patios have fans to keep cool, and there is plenty of room for boat and RV parking as well as space for kids to run, swim and play.
This gorgeous property is listed at $1,895,000 by Jen Pedersen with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties.