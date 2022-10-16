This week’s unique property is 726 Estates Boulevard, an estate in the Northwest with close access to I-70, Downtown Grand Junction and the Grand Junction Regional Airport.

A circular driveway goes to a majestic house with plenty of parking and sophisticated landscaping. Featuring five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, surround-sound speakers, a three-car garage, 6,009 square feet and almost two acres, this property includes a saline pool, hot tub, fire pit, putting green, RV parking, a greenhouse and a remote-controlled outside waterfall feature, to name a few.