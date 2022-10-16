Photo credit: Sheldon Revis Here is a chef’s dream kitchen, featuring a beverage fridge, warming drawer, double oven, built-in microwave, sub-zero fridge, gas stove range, pot filler and a massive kitchen island.
Photo credit: Sheldon Revis This week’s unique property is 726 Estates Boulevard, an estate in the Northwest with close access to I-70, Downtown Grand Junction and the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Photo credit: Sheldon Revis This property includes a saline pool, hot tub, fire pit, putting green, RV parking, a greenhouse and a remote-controlled outside waterfall feature, to name a few.
Photo credit: Sheldon Revis Outdoors includes a bar with a grill and fridge, a saline pool with a slide and diving board as well as a built-in hot tub.
Photo credit: Sheldon Revis 726 Estates Boulevard features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, surround-sound speakers, a three-car garage, 6,009 square feet and almost two acres.
Photo credit: Sheldon Revis This property contains a theater room, which has a 3D projector, dimmable lights and theater seating with built-in audio.
A circular driveway goes to a majestic house with plenty of parking and sophisticated landscaping. Featuring five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, surround-sound speakers, a three-car garage, 6,009 square feet and almost two acres, this property includes a saline pool, hot tub, fire pit, putting green, RV parking, a greenhouse and a remote-controlled outside waterfall feature, to name a few.
An arched entryway opens into a grand foyer with travertine and teak hardwood floors, and ahead lies an elegant living room with a large stone-built gas fireplace and access to the covered outdoor patio. The formal dining room near the foyer has towering ceilings and an arched window, and nearby is an open office that could be a fifth bedroom, as well as a half bathroom. Next to the half bathroom is the primary bedroom suite, which is spacious with a fireplace, windows and patio access.
The primary suite also includes a wet bar with a sink and fridge, and the primary bathroom has a jetted tub, dual vanities with stone sinks, a dual-headed walk-in shower with two access points and a rain showerhead, and there is a massive walk-in closet.
By the formal dining room is a chef’s dream kitchen, featuring a beverage fridge, warming drawer, double oven, built-in microwave, sub-zero fridge, gas stove range with six burners and a griddle, pot filler, stove hood, trash compactor, two sinks on the massive kitchen island and under-cabinet lighting. The countertops are granite, and there is a granite slab backsplash.
To the side is another dining space with windows and patio access, and straight ahead leads to the cozy family room, which features a stone-built gas fireplace and arched ceilings. A large pantry is just off the kitchen, and next to the kitchen is a ¾ bath with a stone sink and a unique backsplash in the walk-in shower.
Across the bathroom is the laundry room, which includes huge cabinets, a storage closet and a sink for delicates. Nearby is a workout room that can be used as a flex space, and the oversized three-car garage has plenty of storage, windows, space for a workshop and a walk-in freezer. The entire property functions with a high-end security system.
Off the family room is an entertainment room with a wet bar and a half bathroom, as well as a small storage pantry. There are two bedrooms with full bathrooms and massive closets, and every sink includes different and unique tile accents on the bathtub and walls.
Upstairs is a wet bar with two fridges and glass storage, and an adjacent entertainment space has a half bathroom, a private balcony offering amazing mountain views and another bedroom. The nearby theater room has a 3D projector, dimmable lights and theater seating with built-in audio.
By the family room and kitchen, outdoors leads to a bar with a grill and fridge, a saline pool with a slide and diving board as well as a built-in hot tub. To the right is a private area with built-in garden beds, a waterfall feature and a large yard with a putting green.
This magnificent property is listed at $2,290,000 by Ray Rickard and Shannon Simons with RE/MAX 4000.