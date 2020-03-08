The Home Improvement and Remodeling Expo is happening next weekend, March 13 - 15 at Two Rivers Convention Center. Booths are sold out and vendors are excited to show off their latest products, chat with existing customers and talk to potential customers about transforming their homes.
The variety of vendors is huge, with experts from multiple areas of home ownership, maintenance and remodeling. Even those who rent might find the expo to be a great place to gather information, as there will be a few Realtors on hand who can talk about buying and there are several lenders at the expo who will be happy to talk about financing a home purchase.
“We can show people options for buying a new home,” said Mark Shaw with Stellar Real Estate. “And we can talk about financing sources.”
Because it’s springtime and the warm weather makes us long for green lawns and flowers, there will also be multiple vendors to offer landscaping help and advice. Mesa Turf Masters will be there to reconnect with existing customers, and the company plans to bring its popular plinko game that will give those who sign up for an estimate and eventual services a five to 30-percent discount on those services, depending on their plinko performance.
The expo is a great place to go if homeowners are hoping to improve their outdoor living spaces. There will be fence and deck experts as well as pools and spas, and other experts who can help homeowners create a more inviting outdoor experience at home.
Mor Storage will have a double booth inside and four outdoor spaces where they will display not only storage buildings, but their newest pergola, which has a motorized awning that allows for shade when homeowners need it and a bit of sunshine when they don’t.
“We just talk to people and make their dreams happen,” said Chad Schneiter with Mor Storage.
There will also be a also a variety of experts to help homeowners transform the inside of the home. From roofing to flooring, appliances, windows, heating and cooling systems, cabinetry and more, no matter what project a homeowner may have in mind, there will most likely be someone at the expo who can help them bring it to fruition. While some experts go there hoping to sell their services to do the work, there will also be others who are there to help those who want to do it themselves, and there’s even one small woodworking school that will be there to promote its program.
“It’s geared for amateurs, novices and beginners who don’t have the equipment, but would like to take their skill to the next level,” said Jim Yankovich with J Lazy 3 School of Woodworking. The program is a six-week course, with meeting times every other weekend. Students will make various projects throughout the course.
Yankovich is also the owner of J Lazy 3 Cabinetry, and builds hand-crafted cabinetry for homeowners who want unique designs and a custom product using exotic and domestic hardwood.
Homeowners who are interested in new flooring will have several vendors to compare. They’ll also be able to see the latest colors and styles, and check out the very popular luxury vinyl tile and other vinyl plank flooring styles that mimic both hardwood and tile.
“We’ll have some really great sales on flooring,” said Corey Ward with Good Shepherd Flooring and Design Center, which also offers window coverings and cabinetry.
All Sound Designs has been participating in the expo for at least 15 years, offering a variety of smart home improvements, as well as security and surveillance products, speakers and network upgrades. The company also did work on several of the homes that will be part of the Custom Home Tour.
The expo is a great place for homeowners to compare products and services from reputable vendors.
“Most of the companies (at the expo) have been there a long time,” said Schneiter. “They’re stable companies in town and customers can rely on the vendors who are there.”