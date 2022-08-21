Many business opportunities await at this commercial property located at 545 31 Road. Just a 10-minute drive from Downtown Grand Junction and located off 31 Road, Rocky Mountain Gun Club comprises almost five acres, with more than 36,000 square feet indoors, 101 parking spaces and two loading docks. Rocky Mountain Gun Club houses a state-of-the-art indoor retail store, two public shooting ranges, gun safety education and training facilities. There is also a private 40 x 80 heated drive-through shop that can be used as a storage building with two 18-foot garage doors.

There are three dedicated offices that are a great opportunity to repurpose or convert into a larger office or hold many cubicles, and the classrooms also hold plenty of potential, with enough room for up to 150 people. The classrooms could house multiple work stations, especially with the server closet being near the classrooms. Rocky Mountain Gun Club also includes a walk-in safe, many utility closets, large bathrooms and a spacious break room upstairs with a full kitchen. An oversized lounge, located off the retail store, leads to a walk-out patio with surround-sound speakers, and the entire facility has been completely remodeled with new plumbing and electrical. The lounge downstairs is ideal for entertaining, and the space is fully self-contained.