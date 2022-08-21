Many business opportunities await at this commercial property located at 545 31 Road. Just a 10-minute drive from Downtown Grand Junction and located off 31 Road, Rocky Mountain Gun Club comprises almost five acres, with more than 36,000 square feet indoors, 101 parking spaces and two loading docks. Rocky Mountain Gun Club houses a state-of-the-art indoor retail store, two public shooting ranges, gun safety education and training facilities. There is also a private 40 x 80 heated drive-through shop that can be used as a storage building with two 18-foot garage doors.
There are three dedicated offices that are a great opportunity to repurpose or convert into a larger office or hold many cubicles, and the classrooms also hold plenty of potential, with enough room for up to 150 people. The classrooms could house multiple work stations, especially with the server closet being near the classrooms. Rocky Mountain Gun Club also includes a walk-in safe, many utility closets, large bathrooms and a spacious break room upstairs with a full kitchen. An oversized lounge, located off the retail store, leads to a walk-out patio with surround-sound speakers, and the entire facility has been completely remodeled with new plumbing and electrical. The lounge downstairs is ideal for entertaining, and the space is fully self-contained.
The gun ranges have a gun check area for security, an archery range with 18 lanes and a pistol range with 14 lanes separated by ballistic glass partitions. The tactical range has six lanes and steel partitions as well as plenty of space for Law Enforcement and security training as well as vehicle accessibility for “move and shoot” training to prepare for real-life scenarios. Both firearm ranges are equipped with exceptional air filtration systems and personal use keypads for practicing with varying target distances.
Featured in the back of the building with private access is a shoot house with more than 1,000 square feet and moveable internal walls to mimic many indoor scenarios. High-end tight security systems surround the facility, and the main entrances include extra layers of security with metal roll doors and concrete barriers. There are multiple access points, and an upstairs inventory overflow area is available as well as a break area outside that mechanics, gunsmiths and visitors can use. There is another utility space that could be a handy man’s dream, as well as electrical ports around the ceilings.
A large service shop boasts private access, and the facility has the potential to partner with other companies and utilize other revenue streams from the extra space.
This amazing commercial property is listed by Jami Cardile with Sandstone Real Estate, LLC at $7,000,000.