This spectacular property offers many income opportunities as well as space and serenity, with plenty of extra room to get creative. Built in 1993 and located at 2284 K Road, this property is just off K Road and boasts astonishing panoramic views of the Bookcliffs. Featuring 4,274 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms and more than 10 acres of land, this three-level property is great for keeping horses and livestock, raising a family, hosting an Airbnb, entertaining guests, family and friends and generating income.
The Firesky Farms business, included in the real estate price tag, was originally a hemp farm but is now used to grow oat hay and white grapes that could be made into white wine, such as Gewürztraminer. The business currently does not produce wine, although this could be another potential business opportunity for those interested in the viticulture craft.
Following the lovely stone walkway leads past a beautiful, ocean-blue pond that is 10 feet deep and contains a floating dock for paddleboarding or other leisurely water sport activities, as well as two waterfalls that can be turned on and off, and the windmill aerates the pond. Walking under a wooden archway and up the front steps leads into the expansive living room, which features towering vaulted ceilings with nearly floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the pond and the gorgeous mountain vistas as well as a fireplace.
The living room also has access to the front patio by the pond and another patio to the side of the home. Adjacent lies a dining space surrounded by windows overlooking the property and a stunning contemporary kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, two ovens, granite countertops, a skylight, a window nook above the sink and a massive kitchen island with a glass-top electric stovetop and plenty of storage space.
Down the hall from the living room and to the left is a three-piece bathroom with a single vanity and a walk-in shower. Across the hall is the humongous master bedroom with the conjoining master bathroom, which includes two vanities, a dual-headed walk-in shower and a walk-in closet. Upstairs goes to a second living space that could be used as a reading nook or play room, and two adjoining bedrooms with closets and a window flank a Jack-and-Jill bathroom with sliding doors, a tub with a showerhead and a vanity.
Going down to the basement opens into a sprawling dream game room, and to the right is a bathroom with a vanity, walk-in shower and the attached laundry room, which has plenty of storage cabinets and a sink for washing delicates. Adjacent sit two other bedrooms with windows and closets, and nearby sits an extra room that could be used as an office or a fitness room. The luxury downstairs space could function well as an Airbnb or a mother-in-law suite, as it also includes a full kitchen, a fireplace and a separate private entrance.
Going outside, the right of the house has a finished flex space in the two-car garage, as well as a tucked-away basement for extra storage. The home includes a new five-person saltwater hot tub to unwind after a long day and bask in the breathtaking fiery-red sunsets. Firesky Farms recently started hosting weddings, so the business uses the expansive back patio, which has a nearby shed with electricity, and a six-acre field overlooks the Bookcliffs by a vineyard with rows of white grapes. A dirt road connecting to the driveway provides extra parking and storage if needed, and the property comes with an old barn and a John Deere tractor.
This amazing property is listed at $1,699,000 by Felecia Bishop with Felecia Bishop Realty, LLC.