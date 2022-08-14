This spectacular property offers many income opportunities as well as space and serenity, with plenty of extra room to get creative. Built in 1993 and located at 2284 K Road, this property is just off K Road and boasts astonishing panoramic views of the Bookcliffs. Featuring 4,274 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms and more than 10 acres of land, this three-level property is great for keeping horses and livestock, raising a family, hosting an Airbnb, entertaining guests, family and friends and generating income.

The Firesky Farms business, included in the real estate price tag, was originally a hemp farm but is now used to grow oat hay and white grapes that could be made into white wine, such as Gewürztraminer. The business currently does not produce wine, although this could be another potential business opportunity for those interested in the viticulture craft.