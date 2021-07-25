There are several new subdivisions on the horizon for Orchard Mesa, which is good news for those who are looking for a brand new house in an area that seems far removed from the noise and busyness of I-70 and the rest of the Grand Valley, but is really just a short drive across the river from downtown and other main Grand Valley arterials.
CTR Homes has been steadily building at Orchard Park, a 20-home neighborhood off 29 1/2 Road and Jon Hall Road for the last year. The company has taken a short hiatus on building in Orchard Mesa as it works to finish its subdivision in the Appleton area northwest of Grand Junction, but has five remaining lots at Orchard Park.
“We’ll start more construction in Orchard Park in a month or two,” said Jill Ruckman with Home Smart Realty, the exclusive selling agent for CTR Homes. The company is not doing any pre-solds right now, as it is too difficult to estimate costs for materials, which have been rising erratically for the last several months.
CTR is also working with city planning to develop a nearby neighborhood, which it’s calling Orchard Park. There will be 31 lots in the nine-acre parcel of land, which is just north of Highway 50, with access off Jon Hall Road. CTR will be the exclusive builder at Orchard Park.
“We haven’t started infrastructure,” Ruckman said. “Terry’s goal (Terry Ruckman, owner of CTR Homes) is to get the streets in before winter. It may not happen. By spring, they’ll be in for sure.”
BOA Builders is also hoping to start infrastructure in the fall for Shadow Mesa, a neighborhood of 80 homes on about 13 acres. The neighborhood will be built in three phases, with 25 lots developed at a time.
At this point, the plan is for BOA to build all the homes at Shadow Mesa.
“They’ll be very contemporary,” said Wendi Gechter with eXp Realty, the listing agent for BOA Builders. “Right now, we’re thinking they’ll be more of a patio home.”
Initial plans are for homes that are sized between 1,500 and 1,900 square feet, with tidy, manageable outside areas that will be fully maintained by the HOA. Landscaping and fencing will be part of the purchase price, so there will be less for new homeowners to deal with after closing on their homes.
BOA is also planning to install a fiber network in the neighborhood to give homeowners fast, reliable internet connection.
“We hope that we’ll be building homes by next spring,” Gechter said. “There will be four or five models, and we hope that will allow buyers to choose models, colors and finish packages.”
Five Star Homes and Development is also working with city planners on an infill area on Orchard Mesa, which they hope will become Fairview Glen subdivision. The plan is to turn 19 acres of vacant land between Unaweep and B 1/2 Road near Nashua Lane into a neighborhood of 130 homes.
“These will be small, entry-level homes,” said Darrin Davidson, who is acting as the developers’ representative with the city. “Homes will be between 1,200 and 1,500 square feet, with two or three bedrooms.”
Like the other developments, Davidson is hoping that by spring of 2022, infrastructure construction will be underway.
In addition to new housing, a new business area is also coming to Orchard Mesa, with the renovation of the building at 287 27 Road. The Orchard Mesa Industrial Park includes a complete renovation of the building that was once occupied exclusively by Ametek. Although Ametek will continue to operate out of the building, there is about 40,000 square feet of industrial, warehouse, office and flex space that is available for lease. Renovations and upgrades on the space include a new roof, new HVAC, new over-head doors with dock-high unloading bays, new paint, new landscape and resealing of the parking area. Becca Posner with Coldwell Banker Prime Properties is the listing agent for the industrial park.