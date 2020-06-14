Demand for housing in the Redlands continues to be high, with established neighborhoods like the Redlands Mesa Golf Course Community and Granite Falls subdivision continuing to see new construction and sales.
“We wrote contracts for four lots last week,” said Brad Higginbotham with RE/MAX 4000, who together with Andrew Kramer, is the listing agent for Ventana and Bella Mesa, two micro-neighborhoods within the larger golf course community. Although some builders are building spec homes at both Ventana and Bella Mesa, private individuals are also welcome to buy lots and bring an approved builder.
Redlands Mesa is also working to cut a new road leading to a new micro-neighborhood near High Desert, which will allow it to build lots for 24 single-family attached, duplex style homes. Higginbotham was hoping to have infrastructure in and lots ready by the first quarter of 2021.
Homes at the Peaks at Redlands Mesa, a townhome development with four homes per building, has continued to be popular with buyers, who love the location, size and proximity to the golf course, as well as the lack of yardwork that comes with purchasing a townhome.
“We have four units that are currently for sale,” said Rhonda Hummel with Hummel Real Estate, the listing agent for the townhomes, which currently come with a one-year golf membership. There are five more building planned for the Peaks.
Zag Built Homes purchased an estate-sized parcel on the golf course which it plans to subdivide into three one-acre lots, which will provide an option to those who want a larger lot, but who also want to be part of Redlands Mesa.
Granite Falls will soon have more building lots available, as infrastructure on the next filing of 24 more lots, will start later this month.
“We’re taking reservation now,” said Dave Bagg, one of the developers of the project. Although there are a few more lots left in filing two, most of the lots were purchased by builders who were eager to build spec homes in the neighborhood, where lot prices in the next filing will start at $134,900, and home prices start in the low $500s. .
“We have a lot of activity,” said Baggs, who added that the COVID pandemic didn’t slow out-of-area buyers who are coming from the Front Range, Texas, California, Arizona and other states with crowded metropolitan areas.
The demand in the Redlands is also spurring some long-time property owners to move through the development process of turning their raw land into lots suitable for home construction. Redlands 360 is a longterm project on more than 600 acres where the developer hopes to create a master planned development that would bring a broader diversity of housing at various prices to the Redlands. The development company, which is based in Colorado Springs, is starting out small, however, with two smaller projects that are allowing it to build relationships with local consultants, contractors and city planning.
Renaissance 360 is a small, 14-lot filing at the end of Renaissance Blvd. where infrastructure is almost complete.
“We’re getting ready to deliver lots to builders within the next month,” said Jane Quimby, a representative with La Plata Communities, the developer of the project. Lot sizes at Renaissance 360 are large, usually between 12,000 to 14,000 square feet, and prices are very competitive for the Redlands. “Right now, we’re in negotiations with several builders.”
La Plata is hoping to sell all of the lots to a few builders rather than selling all 14 lots to 14 different builders.
La Plata is still working with city planning to obtain approval for Canyon Rim 360, a 22-lot development that connects to the larger Redlands 360 parcel. They hope to begin infrastructure construction in late fall.
Magnus Court development, another hilltop development with a smaller size than Redlands 360, has received approval from the city planning commission and is scheduled to go before city council this week.
The development includes 73 building lots on 69.6 acres. What makes this project so unique is the developers’ willingness to create open space and trails within the development - approximately 64 percent of the total land in the development will be kept as open space. The area has been used by the greater community as open space for decades, even though it was privately owned, and the developers plan to enhance many of the trails that run across their property.
“We’re trying to be sensitive to the community,” said Mike Thomas, a representative for the development company. “We have trail systems planned, we’ll refurbish and re-establish trails.”
Due to the rugged topography of the acreage, costs to develop building lots will be high, which means the homes will be on the higher end, as well.
With increased residential activity, the two commercial brokers who have been trying to create a deal for the former grocery store site at 2148 Broadway are hoping it will spur someone to take another look at the large building, as well as the restaurant site in the same shopping area.
“We’ve reached out to every supermarket chain, even some that aren’t in Colorado yet,” said Mike Park, with Coldwell Banker, who is co-listing the property with Dale Beede with S.U.R.E. The response from grocery stores has been negative, so the agents are now working to find other users and uses for the space.