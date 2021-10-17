The city of Fruita remains a desirable place to live, and there are still more individuals and families that want to move to Fruita than there are available homes for them to buy, according to Lori Chesnick with Chesnick Realty in Fruita. That said, the market has slowed down just a tad, which is not necessarily a bad thing.
“It’s becoming more manageable,” Chesnick said. “We’re seeing seven offers on one piece of property; we’re not seeing 20 offers.”
Homes are staying on the market in Fruita a little longer than they were in mid-summer, and are sometimes being sold for less than the list price. At the height of the summer frenzy, homes often sold above the list price.
Fortunately for those who hope to buy a house in Fruita, there are several single family home and multi-family developments in various stages of planning and construction that could bring more types of housing at a variety of prices to the market.
A proposed four-unit apartment building will go before the Fruita planning commission for approval in November. The project, Grand Skye Apartments, includes four units in one building on a vacant lot at E. Grand Ave. and S. Ash St.
The city of Fruita planning department is also working on another multifamily projects near downtown Fruita on Mesa and Mulberry Streets that would bring 18 and 19 apartments respectively. The apartments will all be market rate rentals with interesting front elevations and architecture elements, which will fill a void in the Fruita housing market, but blend in nicely with the historic buildings downtown.
Infrastructure construction has started at the third filing of Grand Valley Estates, which is off J Road, close to the Fruita 8/9 School. There will be 18 lots in this final phase of construction, with Chronos Builders planning to build 10 of the homes. Home construction could start at the end of the year or early in 2022, with the first homes completed sometime in the spring of 2022.
Chronos is wrapping up the last of the homes its building in filing two at Grand Valley Estates, and should have three homes finished and available for sale by mid-November. Although prices have yet to be determined, Jan
Chronos is also completing infrastructure construction at Iron Wheel, a large, 200+ lot subdivision that has been in planning and negotiations for infrastructure for years. According to Garrett Davis with Chronos, the company was hoping that the asphalt would be finished this past week, and electric, cable and gas could be installed later this month. Home Again Builders, Mountain Coast Properties and Chronos Builders will be the exclusive builders in the subdivision, and the construction of the first few homes could start in November.
Infrastructure construction could start at Cider Mill, which is on the south side of Interstate 70, in January. The developer, Senergy Builders, will build some of the homes and will also sell lots to other builders.
Senergy is currently building four homes at Legacy Estates, which is near 18 Road and Kiefer. One of the three homes is under contract and all of the new homes should be complete in January, 2022.
Dwell, a proposed planned unit development at 1136 17 1/2 Road, will have its final plan review at the city council meeting in January. The development includes 37 lots, which includes both single-family homes and attached housing, in an attempt to bring more attainable housing to the Fruita market. In addition to the unique architectural homes planned for the project, the developer is also proposing a neighborhood park and alley-accessed row homes.
Fruita has recently wrapped up its land use code updates, hired a new Parks and Recreation Director, completed a circulation plan that includes transportation for vehicle, pedestrian and bicylists and has started to implement strategies and projects that dovetail the comprehensive plan, which was adopted by the city council in 2020 after intensive community input. For Fruita, the goal is always to maintain the small-town atmosphere that locals love in the midst of growth.