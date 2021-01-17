Those who want to have a remote home that offers a tranquil, private escape from urban concerns might want to take a closer look at this week’s unique property at 8390 Bull Basin Road on Grand Mesa. The property includes a home with more than 2,300 square feet, outbuildings and outstanding natural features on 206 acres. The property, which is adjacent to Grand Mesa National Forest, is made up of six different parcels, and while the owner is selling it as one unit, it could easily be parceled out to create an additional five building lots.
The two-story home was originally built in 1979, but has been extensively remodeled by the current owners. The kitchen and all three bathrooms have been updated, and the kitchen has newer appliances, lighting, countertops, cabinetry, flooring, a unique backsplash and a beautiful tongue-in-groove ceiling. The bathrooms have new fixtures, new tile, new countertops and other modern innovations.
In addition to the three bathrooms, the home also has four bedrooms, a gathering room on the lower floor with a wood-burning stove, and another living area on the upstairs floor with another wood-burning stove. Although the home has propane for heat, the two wood-burning fireplaces keep the home toasty in the winter, and since the property is next to the national forest and has plenty of trees, there’s no shortage of wood for the fires.
In addition to its proximity to the national forest, where there are unlimited opportunities for hiking, horseback riding or riding ATVs, the property also has three ponds and a natural spring, which provides all the water for the home. There’s trout in at least one of the ponds.
Outbuildings include a detached garage, an original cabin which needs quite a bit of TLC, but could be a nice guest quarters, as well as a barn with three stalls and storage. Some of the property is fenced, although the fence may need some repairs, and there is a corral for horses.
Current owners have seen bear, deer and other wildlife from the house, and the game camera has caught moose and coyotes inspecting the property, too.
The home has a stamped concrete patio with benches and a large fire pit on the ground floor, and a large upper deck that wraps around two sides of the home upstairs. The views from either patio are incredible.
The home pre-dates the surrounding Bull Basin neighborhood, and is not part of the Bull Basin HOA. Neighborhood is a somewhat loose term, since a couple neighboring homes are within sight, but not exactly close enough wish them good morning without a really loud bullhorn.
Some of the furniture is handmade and was made for the house, so the beds, bar stools, and dressers and the night stands, as well as a few leather couches in one of the living areas, will sell with the house.
Although the home is somewhat remote, it does have Internet service, so working from home is possible. It takes about an hour to get to the property from the Grand Junction airport, and it’s about a half-hour drive to Powderhorn. Most recently the home has been used primarily as a getaway cabin, but wintertime access is possible with a four-wheel drive vehicle.
Karie O’Connor with Karie Hill O’Connor & Company, Metro Brokers, is listing this great mountain property for $3.25 million.