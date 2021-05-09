Activity and interest in the Grand Valley commercial real estate market continues to be strong, attracting outside investors and business owners, as well as encouraging locals to make moves, expand and grow.
Existing buildings that have been vacant or under-utilized for years are getting attention, and some land parcels that have been vacant and available for years have sold, with new buyers who are ready to build. The city is also continuing its work on infrastructure at Dos Rios in preparation for the closing of the sale of the property, which is set to happen at the end of the month.
“We are finishing up with all the horizontal infrastructure, roads, curbs, gutters, streetlights and utilities,” said Trent Prall, public works director for the city of Grand Junction. “We will finish up with that near the end of July.”
A Front Range development group closed on a 176-acre parcel of vacant land south of Community Hospital last month, and has plans for a new type of development.
“The site will have affordable housing, workforce housing, a lifestyle center, a hotel and manufacturing,” said Stuart Born, spokesperson for the investment group.
Initially the group was searching for a manufacturing site for Mosaic Housing, a company that produces modular construction projects. After checking out the vacant land and talking with the city of Grand Junction about what it wants to see on that land, the company jumped in with both feet to build a new type of urban area, as well as a manufacturing site for its modular construction products.
According to Borne, the group wants to start construction on the first residential housing units later in the year.
Triumph Development West, which is the development arm of Four Points Funding, has started foundation construction at The Eddy of Grand Junction, an apartment complex that will be directly east of Las Colonias Park along the river. The company is building three apartment buildings with a total of 96 units, as well as a community center and a glamping site for those who want to enjoy urban camping in a beautiful spot. According to Stephanie Copeland, spokesperson for the group, they expect to be leasing in the early part of next year.
A 50,000-square foot building on S. 15th that once was home to an enormous bakery, but sat vacant for years, was recently sold to Kim Cafferty, owner of several Johnstone Supply stores, including the local one in Clifton. Johnstone Supply is a national HVAC wholesale company. Cafferty bought the local Johnstone Supply from the original owners in December, who had approached him because he had a good reputation for the way he ran his stores. He toured the current location prior to buying the business, and was amazed the company could do the amount of business it did.
“The facility was too small for the volume they were doing,” Cafferty said. “All my other stores that are doing that amount of business are in 40,000 square feet of space.”
At its current location on Hill Avenue, Johnstone has two different buildings totaling about 25,000 square feet.
The new building will require extensive remodeling and renovation, including new flooring, insulation, offices, garage doors, lighting and windows, at a cost that he estimates to be upwards of two million dollars. In spite of the buildings detractions, Cafferty purchased it because it had easy access for deliveries from trucking companies, great warehouse space, plenty of parking and the potential to be well-organized and efficient supply house when its finished.
Community Hospital is continuing to work through the planning and fundraising process for the James Pulsipher Cancer Center, which will be a 130,000-square foot addition to the existing hospital. The hospital has raised $2.2 million toward its $5 million capital campaign goal. The total projected cost of the new cancer center is estimated to be $72 million.
Community Hospital hopes to break ground on the project this summer, and has selected FCI Constructors as the general contractor.