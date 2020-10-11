Fruita has grown by leaps and bounds in the last decade, and there are no signs that the growth is going to slow down or stop. Small subdivisions that were recently brought to market are running out of lots, and developers are working with city planners to bring more home sites to the small town.
“We finished the infrastructure in November, 2019,” said Wendi Gechter with eXp Realty and BOA Builders about Oak Creek Estates, a 27-lot subdivision near 18 1/2 Road and K 4/10 Road. “It’s been less than a year, and we only have three lots left.”
The first homes were complete earlier this year, and homeowners have been living in the first few homes for about two months. The neighborhood appeals to families with children because of its location right across the street from the brand-new Monument Ridge Elementary School, which opened this fall. Retirees also like it because the neighborhood is new, and the homes are spacious, with nice finishes.
“It seems like the market might be a little better in Fruita right now,” said Dave McClelland, a general contractor who has built one of the homes that recently sold at Oak Creek Estates. McClelland is putting together plans to build a second home at Oak Creek that he hopes to start by the end of October.
Homes at Oak Creek are generally larger than 2,000 square feet, and many have three or four-car garages. The least expensive homes in the neighborhood have started at about $425,000, but most are in the high $400s and some are in the lower $500s.
“It’s a little more expensive to build out there (in Fruita),” said Milton Schafer with Schafer Construction, “but people seem to be willing to pay a little more to live there.”
Schafer has a home in Oak Creek at 715 Hackberry St. that he hopes to have finished. It’s currently listed by Jill Crone-Ruckman with HomeSmart Realty for $485,000. Prior to building at Oak Creek, Schafer built a few homes in Adobe Falls, an 80-lot subdivision on the south side of Interstate 70 right next to Adobe Creek National Golf Course.
Several different builders are working at Adobe Falls, which came to the local real estate market about nine years ago. Although construction was slow for several years, it has recently increased. The neighborhood has remained true to the vision of its original developer and offers not just proximity to the golf course, but great views and a beautiful subdivision that has great access to major arterial roads while also being off-the-beaten path.
Paul Weiland with Titus Construction, who recently finished a home at Oak Creek, started a new home at Adobe Falls recently, with framing starting this past week. He hopes to have the home at 1232 Fairway Drive finished by February or March, in time for the spring buying season.
Homes at Adobe Falls range in size and price, but are generally larger than 2,000 square feet, with prices starting in the $500s. Because it’s so early in the process and the costs for materials is constantly fluctuating, Weiland hasn’t set a price for his home yet, but anticipates that it could top $600,000, due to the upgraded finishes he likes to use at Adobe Falls.
Treytyn Homes has plans to build at least 10 homes in a nearby neighborhood, Garden Estates, which is about half a mile west of Adobe Falls on the same side of Interstate 70 off Kaley St.
“I live in Fruita,” said Matt Key with Treytyn Homes. “It’s a good market right now.”
Treytyn currently has three homes under construction at Garden Estates, with two pre-solds and one that is available for sale. The available home is scheduled to be complete by the end of the year. The Walz and Carlisle team at River City Real Estate is listing the home for $405,000.
Darin Carei, who developed Garden Estates, is also working with the city of Fruita to bring Cider Mills to the market. Carei’s company, Senergy Builders, is getting ready to begin construction on four single-family homes at Legacy Estates in Fruita.
The city of Fruita approved Iron Wheel subdivision, which has been in various planning stages for about five years. John Davis with Blue Star Industries originally planned to develop it, but as complications arose and stalled progress, Davis retired and sold the development to his sons, Cody and Garrett Davis, who own Chronos Builders. Chronos has been steadily working through development issues, including the latest one that involves the cost of bringing in electricity, along with negotiations over which company will service the neighborhood. Xcel has the rights to service the property but not the necessary infrastructure, or Grand Valley Power, which currently services the property. Bringing in electricity with Xcel would add significantly to the cost of development, which would drive up the ultimate price of the homes in the neighborhood.
The city of Fruita is also working with several different developers on other housing projects, which are in very early stages at this time.