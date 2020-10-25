There are changes and improvements coming to the Clifton area, and those changes include new road improvements, additional commercial developments, new housing and a new library.
The library isn’t news; Mesa County Public Library closed on the five-acre parcel just north of Patterson and west of 32 Road in December 2017, and has been steadily taking steps toward building a new Clifton branch. Although the pandemic slowed the process, progress was made in 2020, even if the site still looks like a vacant piece of land.
“We’re about to complete a conceptual design and have it out for community feedback,” said Bob Kretschman, spokesperson for the library. “We have an open house scheduled at the Clifton branch on Wed. Dec. 2 from 6 - 7 p.m.”
The proposed library has about 20,000 square feet, with several public meeting rooms that were incorporated into the building design based on feedback from locals. According to Kretschman, Clifton is the second busiest library location after the main downtown Grand Junction facility, and the new building will also have meeting rooms and other spaces that would be appropriate for tutoring sessions for the adult literacy program.
The library hopes to gather additional feedback and pass on the conceptual design to a professional architect in 2021, begin a capital campaign to raise funds, and have a groundbreaking in the spring of 2022.
Clifton is also seeing renewed commercial activity, spurred in part by the new intersection and traffic signal at F 1/2 and I-70, which is under construction. The traffic light will make it easier for vehicles that are getting off and back on the Interstate. Because the county is installing the traffic light, there is more interest in nearby commercial development.
Right now, county planners are working with Maverik, which wants to build another Maverik station near the new intersection. The county is getting closer to issuing a permit for the store, and has also had conversations with other potential buyers who are looking at commercial lots.
There are several new housing subdivisions in the greater Clifton area, including Palisade Legends, which is off D 1/2 Road, west of 33 Road. Palisade Legends is a planned community of upscale cottages clustered around a clubhouse. The development took years to work through planning and development, and the first homes were finished and available for touring during the recent Parade of Homes.
“We won eight awards in our price range,” said Nathalie Aimes, the developer of the project. “We have one home under contract, and we have a couple under reservation in future phases.”
The homes are smaller, but the homeowners have full use of the clubhouse, where there’s a community kitchen, a guest room, meeting spaces, outdoor spaces that include a swimming pool and a pickleball court, and other shared spaces that give homeowners more room for favorite activities. The cottages can all be used as second homes or even vacation rentals, and the HOA will manage the units that are used as vacation rentals.
Palisade Legends is in a semi-rural area, less than half a mile away from the Colorado Riverfront Trail and on the Fruit and Wine Byway.
There are three other Clifton neighborhoods that have been given approval from Mesa County and that are currently racing to get infrastructure in before the weather makes it too cold to build roads.
Desert Peach is a subdivision of 34 single family home lots, with access off E 1/4 Road, just east of 33 Road. Fiddlers Grove subdivision and East End Estates are adjacent to each other, although East End Estates faces D 1/2 Road, and access to Fiddlers Grove is from D 3/4. There will be 29 single family lots at Fiddlers Grove, and 27 lots at East End Estates.
All three neighborhoods will be serviced by Clifton Water and Clifton Sewer.
If developers are able to build streets and other infrastructure before winter arrives, lots could be ready for new home construction by the springtime or summer of 2021.