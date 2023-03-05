Photo credit: Step Beyond Media Featuring four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,665 square feet and more than an acre of land, this stunning property has an eye-catching aesthetic both inside and outside of the home.
Located at 660 Ellen Drive, this custom property is a short drive from downtown Grand Junction, I-70, Grand Junction Regional Airport and the Colorado National Monument.
All the bathrooms include custom shower doors with RainX Coating to prevent hard water stains.
Near the living room is the primary bedroom, which accesses the patio and presents views of the Colorado National Monument.
The expansive heated garage, which has glass doors and incredible views. There is a dog wash station, epoxy floors and a dog door accessing the fenced-in dog pen.
The nearby kitchen boasts a beautiful island with quartz countertops, pendant lighting, stainless-steel appliances, under-cabinet lighting and a touchless faucet.
Here is a gorgeous new construction home in the Soaring Eagle subdivision in the Redlands.
Located at 660 Ellen Drive, the custom-designed property is a short drive from Redlands golf courses, downtown Grand Junction, I-70, Grand Junction Regional Airport and the Colorado National Monument.
Featuring four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,665 square feet and more than an acre of land, this stunning property has a spacious three-car garage and eye-catching aesthetic both inside and outside of the home.
Built with real stone and surrounded by gorgeous mountain vistas, this home could be a great option for potential family buyers. The property is close to Broadway Elementary School, Redlands Middle School and Fruita Monument High School, and there is a fenced dog pen as well as RV parking.
The home runs on refrigerated central air conditioning and forced air and natural gas heating. High-efficiency lighting and a programmable thermostat are also included, offering both sustainable living and decreased energy costs.
A covered, brightly-lit entryway opens into a lovely home with tall ceilings, striking contrast, white oak floors and recessed lighting to brighten the space.
To the right sits a large bedroom surrounded by windows, and adjacent is a bathroom with DuraSupreme soft close cabinets, granite countertops, tile flooring and a walk-in shower with storage nooks and a window overlooking the Monument.
The open living room has a gas fireplace with a custom venetian plaster accent wall and storage shelves, and the dining room faces many windows and accesses the walk-out patio.
The nearby kitchen is impressive, boasting a beautiful kitchen island with quartz countertops, pendant lighting, stainless-steel appliances, under-cabinet lighting, dark soft-close cabinets and a touchless faucet. On the other side of the kitchen are the gas stovetop, which includes Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a pot filler and quartz backsplash.
Down the hall from the dining room is a narrow hallway with barn doors leading to what can be a living room or rec room, which is humongous and also accesses the patio. There is also a bedroom with a walk-in closet, and the adjacent bathroom has a marble-tiled shower and quartz countertops.
By the kitchen is the laundry room, which includes custom butcher block countertops, soft-close cabinets and a sink. Across the hall is a massive walk-in pantry, and a door accesses the expansive heated garage, which has glass doors and incredible views. There is a dog wash station, epoxy floors and a dog door accessing the fenced-in dog pen.
Near the living room is the primary bedroom, which accesses the patio and presents views of the Colorado National Monument. the connected primary bathroom features floating soft-close cabinets with lighting underneath, a free-standing soaker tub and a massive shower with Moen water sprayers. All the bathrooms include custom shower doors with RainX Coating to prevent hard water stains, and there is a spacious walk-in closet.
The covered patio is great for hosting summer barbeques with friends or relaxing with a glass of wine at night and enjoying the mountain vistas.
This extraordinary property is under contract at $1,200,000 by Michelle Renstrom with Studt Realty, LLC.