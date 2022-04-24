A new subdivision in the northwest area is under construction, with one-acre lots that have great views of the Bookcliffs and Colorado National Monument. When it is completely built out and sold, there will be 27 estate-style homes at Palmer subdivision, which is on the north side of J Road, between 19 and 19 1/2 Road.
Right now, however, there are just eight lots that are ready for building in the first filing. Four of the lots have sold, and two homes are under construction. Four lots are available. The developer has submitted all plans and information to the county, and hopes to receive the final plat to begin infrastructure construction on the second and third filing soon. It will take about six months to build streets and install other utilities.
Because the subdivision is in the county is and outside of the Persigo Boundary, the boundary line for service from the Persigo Wastewater Plan, the homes will be on septic tanks. Xcel Energy planned to charge the developer a million dollars to extend natural gas pipelines to the development, which would have raised the cost of the lots by more than $35,000 per lot. Instead, the developer decided to not bring natural gas to the subdivision. Homes can be all electric, in which case solar panels could be an appropriate addition to the home, or they can also have a propane tank. Propane tanks can be above ground, behind a fence, or they can be buried.
The HOA guidelines require homes to have at least 2,100 square feet or more if they are ranch-style homes, and 1,800 square feet on the main level for two-story homes. Architectural requirements include stucco, stone and wood exteriors. Homeowners are welcome to build outbuildings, which much match the home’s exterior. Covenants don’t allow livestock, including chickens, but typical pets like dogs and cats are allowed. RV parking is also allowed, if it’s behind a fence.
RG 18 Road LLC is the general contractor on the first home that will be complete in the subdivision, 1010 Sean Lane. The home is currently in framing, and is projected to be finished at the beginning of August. The two-story home has more than 3,000 square feet, with two bedrooms on the main floor, and two bedrooms, a bath and a bonus room on the second floor. The home will have a large east-facing covered patio, which will make it usable even on the hottest days of summer, as well as a three-car garage.
Grace Varley with RE/MAX 4000 is listing this great family home for $899,900.
The available lots in the first filing are listed from $140,000 to $155,000. Since construction hasn’t even started on the remaining 19 lots in the subdivision, prices haven’t been set yet, but they will be comparable, unless infrastructure construction costs climb sky-high. Although it’s not possible to write a contract on a lot in filings two and three, anyone who is interested in a lot can reserve it with Julie Hicks with eXp Realty, who is listing all of the lots in the subdivision. Builders are welcome to buy lots for spec homes, as are private parties who want to bring their own builder.