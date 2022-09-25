Many opportunities are available at this week’s unique property. Comprising numerous newly-constructed townhomes built by MTB Homes, the West Branch subdivision is located just off D Road. Unit A of 407 Kallen Court offers potential as a real estate investment, as the adjacent townhome, Unit B, is also for sale. The opportunity to purchase an affordable property is another perk, as this townhome is available at a reasonable price.

The townhome includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 1,827 square feet, a two-car garage and a 3,049 square-foot lot, and the location offers easy access to I-70, Highway US-50 and Downtown Grand Junction.