Many opportunities are available at this week’s unique property. Comprising numerous newly-constructed townhomes built by MTB Homes, the West Branch subdivision is located just off D Road. Unit A of 407 Kallen Court offers potential as a real estate investment, as the adjacent townhome, Unit B, is also for sale. The opportunity to purchase an affordable property is another perk, as this townhome is available at a reasonable price.
The townhome includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 1,827 square feet, a two-car garage and a 3,049 square-foot lot, and the location offers easy access to I-70, Highway US-50 and Downtown Grand Junction.
Through the covered entryway opens into a foyer with a bench to remove shoes and racks to hang coats. The door on the right leads to the spacious two-car garage, and to the right is a half bathroom with granite countertops. All countertops throughout the home are granite, and the flooring is luxury vinyl planking.
Down the hall lies the kitchen and what can serve as a dining or living space, although there is space by the countertops to have a dining bar. The kitchen is equipped with stainless-steel appliances, soft-close storage cabinets, recessed lighting, a button to activate the garbage disposal, gas stove with six ranges and a griddle in the middle and a large pantry. Many massive windows are interspersed throughout the townhome to bring in natural light.
Near the living and dining space is the primary bedroom, which has a sliding barn door leading to the primary bathroom. There are twin sinks, as well as many storage cabinets, a tiled walk-in shower with a storage nook, tiled flooring and a walk-in closet with access to the laundry room in the back.
There are washer and dryer hookups, and upstairs goes to a bonus room that could be used as a play room, entertainment space, exercise room or extra storage if needed. Sconced lights line the stairs, and the townhome uses LED lighting with modern fixtures and clean, polished design.
Nearby, a full bathroom contains a vanity, tiled tub, tiled flooring and storage nooks. Down the hall are two twin bedrooms with large closets and amazing views of the mountains. The oversized two-car garage includes a storage closet as well as the ability for garage openers to operate using one’s cellphone.
Outside lies a fenced 16x10 foot patio that offers privacy and a space to unwind after work.
This lovely property is listed at $399,900 by Jan Kimbrough Miller with RE/MAX 4000, Inc.