Grand Junction is growing, and that’s great news for residents who are tickled pink with more shopping options, rising home values and more traffic. Those who aren’t tied to a job in the Grand Valley and long for the days of fewer people and less traffic, while still enjoying all the outdoor rec opportunities the Western Slope has to offer, might want to take a lool at Willow Ranch in Rifle.
Willow Ranch is a townhome subdivision of 26 living units in 13 duplex buildings. The development sits west of Highway 13 on the north side of Rifle, but is still close enough to walk to downtown Rifle. Schools are nearby, and Rifle Gap State Park, Harvey Gap State Park and Rifle Falls State Park are all just minutes away, making this a great place for those who love boating, fishing, hiking or riding ATVs.
The townhomes are all being built by Nostrand Homes, a home construction company that has been part of the HBA’s annual Parade of Homes. There are three different floor plans available for buyers, and all of the homes have 1,534 square feet. Two of the floor plans include three bedrooms and two and a half baths, while others have two master bedrooms. All of the homes have a two-car garage on the ground floor.
Because these homes are near the edge of Rifle, the neighborhood enjoys some great views of the surrounding mountains and hillsides. To make the most of those views, the main living area in all of the floor plans is on the upper floor. Some lots and homes have better views than others, and some lots are larger than others, so the homes are priced accordingly.
Those who want a three-bedroom home can choose whether they want a master suite that’s on the ground floor, with the other two bedrooms on the same floor as the kitchen, dining and living area, or an upstairs master suite, with the two other bedrooms on the ground floor.
Right now, there is one building that is complete, with one side of the duplex sold and occupied, and the other side under contract. There are two other buildings that have gone vertical and all homes in those buildings are under contract. Foundations have been poured for other buildings.
Of the 26 total units, there are 13 units still available, although sales and interest in the subdivision have both been brisk.
To make it easier for buyers and to keep costs lower, the builder has several color palettes for interior choices such as cabinetry, flooring, paint and tile selection. Those who make a reservation early in the process can choose their own colors and styles. All of the homes have carpet in the bedrooms for winter mornings and cold feet, and LVP flooring in common areas and the bathrooms for easy maintenance and good longevity. There are ceiling fans in the living area and the master bedrooms.
Kitchens include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a tile backsplash.
When construction first started in the development, the plan was to build a few units, sell them and then break ground on a few more. Because there is so much interest in the neighborhood, with contracts and reservations in place, the plan now is simply to keep on building and trust that sales will continue. Most of the buyers at this point have been residents of Rifle who work up valley, and are ecstatic to find a nice quality brand new home at a price they can afford.
Prospective buyers can make a refundable reservation with a $5,000 deposit. Once the building is in framing stages, the deposit is non-refundable. Merrite Wyatt and Maureen Wixom with Bray Real Estate are co-listing these townhomes, where prices start at $307,500.