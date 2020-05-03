A house that’s perfect for multiple generations can be difficult to find. Some houses that claim a good mother-in-law set-up merely have a second master suite, which is better than having Grandpa share the bathroom with the teenagers, but may not be optimal.
This week’s unique property at 718 Galaxy Drive doesn’t just have a separate bedroom with a nice bath; it has an entire attached house, with its own kitchen, living and dining area, along with two bedrooms and a bath. It could work as a home for grandparents, and it could also work for adult children who come back home to live, as the two homes are attached, but each have their own garage space and entry areas.
The main house was built in 1964, and it has been updated and remodeled since then. It’s a large, classic tri-level home, with a formal living on the main floor, along with the kitchen and large dining area. The flooring on the main level is wood laminate, which makes for easy cleaning and maintenance.
The kitchen is roomy, with lots of counter space, plenty of cabinetry, and a stainless steel, double gas oven. There’s also a walk-in pantry between the kitchen and the garage. There’s plenty of room for multiple cooks in the kitchen, and the dining area is also large enough to accommodate lots of family and friends. A sliding glass patio door leads to the back deck.
The master suite is upstairs, and there are two other bedrooms and another bath upstairs, as well.
Downstairs, the home has a large family room, along with one bedroom, a 3/4 bath and the laundry room. In these last few months of total togetherness all the time, perhaps there are families who have discovered that the open concept can get very loud when everyone is home, trying to work, study, play and live. A family room on a separate floor can be handy for those times when mom doesn’t want to have Baby Shark being sung in the background during her Zoom meeting.
The home has a three car garage that separates the main house from the adjacent mother-in-law bungalow. Two of the garage bays are accessed from the main house, and the adjacent third bay can be accessed from the main house, but it can also be accessed from the bungalow. Although it’s right next to the other two garage spots, it is separate.
The bungalow has about 1,000 square feet, with a roomy kitchen that has plenty of cabinetry, storage and work spaces. The dining area is off the kitchen, and there’s a full-size living room. There are two bedrooms and one bath in the home, and the laundry area is in a nook between the home and the garage. Previous owners have rented out the bungalow as income-producing property.
By itself, the home offers a great value and opportunity for buyers who need the space, but the lot is where the property shines, especially during this time of year, when the trees are budding, the lawn is green and the back yard beckons.
Both the main house and the bungalow have patio doors that lead to a shared deck, where there is also a hot tub. The backyard is huge, as the home sits on almost half an acre. In addition to large lawn areas where children and pets can play, there are well-established shade trees, shrubbery and other plants. There are two storage sheds in the back yard.
The front yard is also nicely landscaped, and the whole property has underground sprinklers and irrigation water. Galaxy Drive is just east of 26 1/2 Road, and is accessed from G Road, giving this home a convenient location in a quiet, well-established neighborhood.
Cindy Guzman with Turn Key Real Estate Group is listing this great multigenerational home for $545,000.